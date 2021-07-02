Somizi is the Metro FM boat cruise captain

The cruise will be joined by Metro FM personalities and South African entertainers.

Actor and television personality Somizi Mhlongo announced Thursday on his social media platforms that he will be the captain of the Tap into Metro FM Cruise presented by Travel Bella and Metro FM.

Mhlongo thanked people for purchasing tickets for the cruise and warned they were selling quickly, so people must buy as soon as they can.

“The captain is warning latecomers. Just a week since the announcement we are here….almost sold out….Thanks for the support bantu….I don’t there’d be space by end of next week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

Joining the cruise will be Metro FM personalities, South African artists and entertainers aboard the MSC Musica for three days of luxury and nonstop entertainment from 7-11 April 2022 sailing from Durban to the majestic Portuguese islands off the coast of Mozambique.

The festivities will begin with a pre-party in Durban on 7 April before sailing on 8 April 2022.

Passengers will be required to present a negative 72 hour Covid-19 test on arrival and another rapid test will be done by MSC on the day of the cruise to guarantee all on board are tested and negative.

The packages for the cruise include inside cabins, ocean view cabins, balcony view cabins and suite cabins.

Cruise ships have had to change and adapt to how they operate globally in these pandemic times.

According to the MSC Cruise, a press conference was held in Italy where MSC Cruises CEO Gianni Onorato unveiled the full details of the company’s comprehensive health and safety protocols to support the restart of cruise operations and designed to protect the health and safety of guests, crew and local communities that the company’s ships will visit.

MSC’s protocols include:

Universal health screening of guests prior to embarkation that comprises three comprehensive steps: a temperature check, a health questionnaire and Covid-19 swab test.

of guests prior to embarkation that comprises three comprehensive steps: a temperature check, a health questionnaire and Covid-19 swab test. Elevated sanitation and cleaning measures supported by the introduction of new cleaning methods, the use of hospital-grade disinfectant products and the sanitation of the air on board with UV-C light technology that kills 99.97% of microbes.

supported by the introduction of new cleaning methods, the use of hospital-grade disinfectant products and the sanitation of the air on board with UV-C light technology that kills 99.97% of microbes. Social distancing will be enabled through the reduction of the overall capacity of guests on board, allowing for more space for guests, approximately 10m² per person based on 70% overall capacity. Venue capacity will be reduced, activities will be modified to allow for smaller groups and guests will be able to pre-book services and activities to manage guest numbers.

will be enabled through the reduction of the overall capacity of guests on board, allowing for more space for guests, approximately 10m² per person based on 70% overall capacity. Venue capacity will be reduced, activities will be modified to allow for smaller groups and guests will be able to pre-book services and activities to manage guest numbers. Enhanced medical facilities and services with highly qualified staff trained, the necessary equipment to test, evaluate and treat suspected Covid-19 patients and the availability of free treatment at the onboard medical centre for any guests with symptoms. Dedicated isolation staterooms will be available to enable isolation of any suspected cases and close contacts.

and services with highly qualified staff trained, the necessary equipment to test, evaluate and treat suspected Covid-19 patients and the availability of free treatment at the onboard medical centre for any guests with symptoms. Dedicated isolation staterooms will be available to enable isolation of any suspected cases and close contacts. Ongoing health monitoring will be conducted throughout the cruise. Guests and crew will have their temperature checked daily either when they return from shore or at dedicated stations around the ship to monitor the health status of every guest and crew member. It will ensure transfers are properly sanitised and there is adequate space. Tour guides and drivers will also undergo health screening and will wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

will be conducted throughout the cruise. Guests and crew will have their temperature checked daily either when they return from shore or at dedicated stations around the ship to monitor the health status of every guest and crew member. It will ensure transfers are properly sanitised and there is adequate space. Tour guides and drivers will also undergo health screening and will wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). A contingency response plan will be activated if a suspected case is identified in close cooperation with the national health authorities. The suspected case and close contacts will follow isolation measures and may be disembarked according to local and national regulations.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: WATCH: Somizi mouses around with a rat in his home

Mhlongo’s cruise announcement comes after he made the trending list yesterday when he found a mouse in his home.

“There’s a rat, there’s a rat and I’ve locked the door to the garage and ngiyayisaba igundwane. Oh Nkosiyam,” he sang in the video he shared.

Today the television personality posted a video where he encouraged people to stay home and follow the Level 4 regulations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

And as usual social media users didn’t hold back in asking where the rat was or how he got the rat out of his home.

“Where is the ????????”