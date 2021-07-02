IN PICS: Princes Harry and William unite for Diana’s statue

Lerato Maimela

Harry and William paid tribute to their mother on her 60th birthday with a bronze statue of Lady Diana in the Sunken Garden.

Princes Harry and William have come together to remember their late mother, Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday, with a statue of her surrounded by three children.

William and Harry put their differences aside and paid tribute to their mother with an unveiling ceremony in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden.

The brothers have not been seen together since the funeral of The Duke of Edinburgh, which took place in April.

Harry told Oprah Winfrey during his tell-all interview earlier this year that he and his brother were on “different paths” since the Duke of Sussex left Buckingham Palace and his royal duties.

It is no secret that there has been some tension between Diana’s two sons. However, the ceremony was professional and friendly and the brothers were seen smiling and laughing with each other throughout the unveiling.

The ceremony was a low key event and only Prince Harry, Prince William, Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, her brother Earl Spencer, and members of the statue committee were in attendance.

Princess Diana passed away in the year 1997 following a car crash inParis when William was just 15 and Harry 12.

William and Harry commissioned the statue of their mother back in 2017 and said they hoped it would help visitors who come to the palace to “reflect on her life and her legacy”.

The Sunken Garden in London’s Kensington Gardens next to Hyde Park will be open to the public from today to allow people to visit the statue of Diana and the redesigned garden which has been marvelously decorated with 4,000 planted flowers.