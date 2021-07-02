‘Hit Em Up’: Did Jada Pinkett Smith stop Tupac from hurting Will?

Lerato Maimela

Jada Pinkett Smith's love triangle with rapper Tupac and husband Will Smith seems a lot more complex than we thought.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith and the late rapper Tupac Shakur had an undeniable romantic connection in the past, but things were a little complicated, especially when it came to Jada’s current husband, Will Smith.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club early in 2020, Will said he was immensely jealous of the connection that Jada and the Hit ‘Em Up hitmaker had when he started dating the actress.

“They loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship. But they had come into that age where that was a possibility and then Jada was with me. So, ’Pac had a little thing on that. But she just loved him,” the Men in Black star said.

“He was the image of perfection, but she was with the Fresh Prince. We were in the room together a couple times, I couldn’t speak to him. And he wasn’t gon’ speak to me if I wasn’t going to speak to him.”

ALSO READ: Jada Pinkett Smith slams August Alsina’s claims as ‘absolutely not true’

During an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Outlawz rapper Napoleon revealed an incident between Jada, Will and the late Tupac, when Jada had to stop Tupac from hurting Will who she was in a relationship with at the time.

“I remember when I first came around ’Pac, Jada Pinkett was in a movie — might have been the first movie she ever starred in, with the Wayans brothers,” Napoleon said.

“Then a couple days later, I heard him mentioning to someone that he knew the actress, which is Jada Pinkett. Later on, she became a star. The second time I probably heard him talk about her is when he went to L.A. He was very upset.

“’Pac came in the room and was like, ‘Jada, she gon’ contact me and tell me don’t do nothing to Will Smith.’ So ’Pac was upset and said, ‘I don’t know why she think I would have tried to make some problems with Will Smith.’ I guess it kind of hurt him… He had a lot of love for Jada Pinkett, a lot of respect for her.”