Asanda Matlhare
2 Jul 2021
9:13 am

‘It was just a publicity stunt’ – Makhadzi clears the air about King Monada

Asanda Matlhare

Makhadzi said fans can expect 'Ghanama' to drop on all digital platforms today.

Artist Makhadzi says there was never any bad blood between her and King Monada, it was a publicity stunt. Picture: Instagram

Hakamatorikisi hit maker Makhadzi yesterday took to her Twitter to announce there was no bad blood between her and Malwedhe hit maker King Monada and their song Ghanama will be released today.

“I would like to inform everyone that me and Monada are fine we did those live videos for publicity stunt.. and it really worked for our song to be known before the release,” she tweeted.

The hit makers from Limpopo started trending three days ago when the Moya Uri Yes singer posted a teaser of their recording session in which they can be seen dancing and singing along to Ghanama, only for her to later take to her Facebook live and shade King Monada for wanting the ownership rights to the song.

 

Titter users were not happy about this response from the singer.

This tweep said this was why the South African Music Awards didn’t pay attention to her music.

 

Another tweep said the artist should have not informed the public it was a stunt.

 

This tweep however disagreed with the artist and said it was not a public stunt, ngeke sizwe ngani (we won’t be controlled by you).

 

This Twitter user was disappointed with the singer about the publicity stunt.

 

She seemed to be having fun with the stunt, as she also told her supporters to tell their friends about the release of the song that’ll be available on all digital platforms.

