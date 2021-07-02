Level 4: Stay indoors with this handy delivery services guide (Part 3)

Hein Kaiser

Delivery is the new normal for many of us and the pandemic has seen many independent services and major brands offer on-demand shopping.

While history still claims BC as a timeline marker, life Before Covid will likely have equal claim to the acronym as almost a year and a half of the pandemic has changed our lives forever.

Then there’s DC, for During Covid and, hopefully, AC for After Covid. Until then, it is letters on an appliance plug. But beyond measuring our lives by lockdown levels, the pandemic has also brought South Africa the magic of home delivery.

And while Uber Eats and Mr D have had this concept down pat for a few years already, on demand drop-offs have paired with the new normal to make life just a little easier. It’s a DC bonus that is fast becoming the norm.

Hungry

Uber Eats and Mr D are the go to for most, but there’s also Order In that’s been delivering meals nationally for a while. Most deliver within the hour but, be aware that some charge markups of up to 20% on normal menu prices. Several restaurants deliver themselves, too, and it may be useful to Google your local eatery first to see if you can save some cash.

Under the weather

Community pharmacies like the Sunninghill Pharmacy and Centrum in Boksburg have their own drivers and deliver to nearby customers. However larger groups like Dischem also recently launched on demand services as well as sites like Medipost, which has an app on both Apple’s Itunes and Google Play, and NCS.

Groceries

Checkers’ Sixty60 app has become the go-to for many households, even though the one-hour delivery promise is not really sixty minutes, but rather the selection of a one-hour delivery window. Woolworths also delivers and so does Pick n Pay. Then there is One Cart, which allows customers to shop for pharmacy, groceries, baby products, liquor (when unbanned) and wellness items from their favourite supermarkets online. Takealot has also started a pantry service.

Chef at home

One of the most exciting chefs at home, where ingredients are pre-packed with a recipe, but you prepare it at home, must be Pasta Barra, with delicious pastas and sauces to indulge in. And it’s simple and easy to prepare. U-Cook has been around for some time and offers a great selection of meal boxes and self-prep solutions.

Frozen food

Wings Frozen is highly recommended, with a vast menu, generous portions of delicious food and reasonably priced. Vegetarians, celebrate: there is a solid selection of meatless meals available as well as desserts and exceptional lasagne. It is delivered to your door.