Vhahangwele Nemakonde
1 Jul 2021
11:36 pm

Former ‘Muvhango’ actor Mutodi Neshehe passes on

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 24: Mutodi Neshehe during the launch of the AfricaRise Retail Concept Store at the Sandton City mall on October 24, 2019 in Sandton, South Africa. Pioneered by internationally acclaimed designer Thula Sindi, the store is a ground-breaking joint retail initiative that gives local and African entrepreneurs retail space to market their designs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Former Muvhango actor Mutodi Neshehe has passed on, his family confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends. During this time the Neshehe family will ask some privacy during this mourning time,” reads the statement.

His wife Leslee Dalton also announced the news on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Mutodi passed this evening at 10 past 7. Rest in peace Mutodi! We love you! I will take care of our girls like you would want me to. RIP,” she wrote.

Though the family statement does not provide more details on the cause of his death, Dalton has been asking for prayers for her husband’s health since last month.

On 21 June, she said Neshehe and their daughters were “very sick”.

“The past 24 to 48 hours have been scary. But, Mutodi is doing a bit better and the girls are improving. I want to say ‘thanks’ to those that stepped in to help and for the prayers,” she wrote the next day.

It seems Neshehe continued his stay in hospital as she again took to social media to share about the uncertainties around her husband’s health.

“It has been touch and go with Mutodi. He has moments when he will seem a bit better and then it gets worse again. They tried to put him in hospital yesterday but he wants to do his best to stay out if possible since the hospitals are overflowing here at the moment. American friends, please say a prayer for us here in South Africa. The 3rd wave is hitting much harder than the first 2 waves. I pray for protection, safety, and good health for all of us,” she wrote on Monday.

Condolences have been pouring in since the family announced his passing, as the country also mourns the death of Steve Kekana, who passed on earlier today.

READ MORE: Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away

 

