Recipe of the day: Friday night Hawaiian burgers

Lerato Maimela

Dinner does not have to be an extra chore. Prepare these fun, yummy and super easy to make Hawaiian burgers with a side of chips

Friday nights are for chilling and relaxing after the super busy and stressful work week. Spend less time preparing dinner and more time on the things you love doing in the spirit of self care. These Hawaiian burgers are easy to prepare, and their juicy and delicious taste will have you going back for seconds. Pair your burgers with some oven baked, or air fried chips.

Hawaiian burgers

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoon teriyaki sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

8 whole canned pineapple rings

1 whole large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into rings

1 1/2 grams ground beef

Salt and pepper, to taste

Teriyaki sauce, as needed

4 slices provolone cheese

2 tbsp. butter

4 whole onion rolls

1/2 whole red onion, thinly sliced

Green lettuce leaves

Instructions