Recipe of the day: Friday night Hawaiian burgers

Friday nights are for chilling and relaxing after the super busy and stressful work week. Spend less time preparing dinner and more time on the things you love doing in the spirit of self care. These Hawaiian burgers are easy to prepare, and their juicy and delicious taste will have you going back for seconds. Pair your burgers with some oven baked, or air fried chips.
Hawaiian burgers
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoon teriyaki sauce
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 8 whole canned pineapple rings
- 1 whole large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into rings
- 1 1/2 grams ground beef
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Teriyaki sauce, as needed
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 4 whole onion rolls
- 1/2 whole red onion, thinly sliced
- Green lettuce leaves
Instructions
- To make the sauce, stir together the mayo, teriyaki sauce, honey, and cayenne. Set aside.
- Grill the pineapple and bell pepper rings over medium-high heat until they have great grill marks. (You can also just brown them in a hot skillet.)
- Season the ground beef and form it into 4 equal sized patties. Cook them over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes on the first side, then flip them over and add a splash of teriyaki sauce on top of each one. Place a slice of cheese on each patty and let it melt while the burger cooks through, about 4 minutes longer.
- Butter a griddle or separate skillet over medium heat until golden brown. Spoon a little bit of the sauce on both sides and allow it to soak into the bread. Place the patties on the bottom buns and top each one with two pineapple slices, red onion slices, grilled bell pepper, and lettuce. Top with the top bun and smush it all together. Serve with extra sauce for dipping!