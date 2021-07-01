WATCH: Kabelo Mabalane’s totally skipped the ‘dad bod’ phase

Summer bodies are made in winter, as Kabelo Mabalane and son participate in a burpees challenge together.

Kabelo Mabalane has made it his mission to keep fit and shy away from the “dad bod” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He recently posted an adorable video of himself and his youngest child, Khumo Mabalane, working out and keeping fit.

The Instagram video showcases the father and son duo doing a workout routine in their backyard. Mabalane and his son are both in their pyjamas and slippers as Kabelo leads the workout routine while Khumo follows by copying his father’s every move.

“Getting it in with my boy in our pyjamas and slippers,” Kabelo said.

The workout is part of the “100 day burpee challenge” that Kabelo started with his children. The musician’s Instagram page has a number of workout videos from his family workout challenge which shows Kabelo powering through burpees with Khumo and daughter Zoe.

The kwaito star has always been big on fitness since his reality television series Kabelo’s Bootcamp premiered in 2014.

The reality television series sees the lives of 10 people who are desperate to change their lives. They are placed in the same house to learn to take charge of their bodies, minds and, ultimately, their minds.

In mid September 2020 Kabelo, along with Comrades Marathon runner Peteni Khuzwayo embarked on a 600km run from Johannesburg to Durban to raise R600,000 to feed 10,000 children for a year.

The kwaito star was also joined by his wife and actress, Gail Mabalane, who took to social media to announce she would be joining her hubby for a 10km solidarity run.

The actress also pledged R5,000 towards the initiative to give a helping hand to children in need.