Chef dies after falling into huge vat of chicken soup

Lerato Maimela

Preparations for wedding in Iraq take tragic turn.

According to Middle East In-24, a wedding took a depressing turn after a chef died from severe burns after falling into a huge vat of chicken soup during preparations for a wedding in the district of Zakho in northeastern Iraq.

Twenty-five-year-old Issa Ismail slipped and fell into the giant pot of chicken soup which was being prepared for the wedding.

Ismail was one of the chefs working at the Kazel Hall, one of the biggest wedding venues in the district, when the unfortunate incident took place.

According to Al Bawaba, the young chef was rushed to the local Dohuk Hospital after sustaining third degree burns to 70% of his body. He died five days later in the hospital from his injuries.

ALSO READ: How to enter My Kitchen Rules SA 2021

Since his death, his family has been speaking to the media, giving some insight on the young chef’s life and the tragic incident. Ismail’s father told Arab News that Ismail was a father of three children – two daughters and a six-month-old son.

“He has been working as a cook for eight years. He cooked food at wedding parties, funerals and various ceremonies. For the last two years he has been working in party halls for 25,000 dinars (about R240) a day,” said relative Zervan Hosni.

Chicken soup is a common dish served at Middle Eastern functions, especially weddings which host between 200 and 600 guests.

Kitchen injuries and disasters are also very common all over the world. Beaumonteh.com reported that most home fires start in the kitchen and that 480 people die each year from kitchen fires, also that 350,000 people are injured each year from kitchen knives.

Beaumonteh.com also reported that most common kitchen injuries are burns, fires and lacerations.