Is this the real Lindiwe? Viewers react to The River’s latest episode

Asanda Matlhare

Lindiwe's true colours reveal that she is unpredictable and viewers are on the edge of their seats for the next episode.

Khanyisa Diamonds mine owner Lindiwe “Madlabantu” Dikana from The River, played by Sindi Dlathu, has had viewers on the edge of their seats with the tricks she’s had up her sleeve in the last couple of episodes.

Not so long ago, Nyakallo and Zweli tied the knot. They decided to go on what was supposed to be a honeymoon on The Blue Train but turned into a family trip instead, which included Andile, Emma and Veronica.

Little did the family know, they were also joined by Lindiwe, who said she would not be joining them but in the last few episodes has been making her presence felt, especially by Nyakallo whose sanity would later be questioned.

The Khanyisa Diamonds mine owner first tormented the second wife by hiding a fake snake in her room while she was getting dressed and in yesterday’s episode, Mrs Dikana decided to be Nyakallo’s literal nightmare.

YOU ALSO MIGHT LIKE: The River: Viewers react to Nyakallo’s lobola negotiations

Lindiwe, who wore a white gown with a veil and had gothic make-up on, waited for Nyakallo to be alone on the train when she ambushed the newly wedded wife who was very scared and started questioning if she was really seeing Lindiwe or she was in a trance.

This is a 180° turnaround for the first wife from a woman who gave her husband permission to take a second wife who she’s never been fond of, especially because she believes the second wife never had good intentions for her family and is after her husband’s fortune.

Twitter users were amused and glad that Lindiwe finally revealed who she truly is.

Take a look

This tweep says Nyakallo is getting what she deserves.

#TheRiver1Magic lindiwe is dealing with nyakallo massively….nd m loving every sec of it???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/K0ZWSl8RND — _Roro_???? (@MorongwaMothiba) June 30, 2021

There is NO PEACE in the blue train for Nyakallo .

Lindiwe on some other level ! ???????????? #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/wunqZj0CjR — Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) June 30, 2021

This tweep believes that Lindiwe is only getting started.

Madlabantu hasn’t done anything to Nyakallo yet.. She’s only getting started ????????????#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/YxX5RkMH12 — October’s Very Own ???? (@Molemo_28) June 30, 2021

It’s unclear how Zweli and the rest of the family on the Blue Train will take Nyakallo’s reports of Lindiwe being on the train especially after last night’s episode.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see if the first wife will eventually get caught out.