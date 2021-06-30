Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green and fiancé Ze Nxumalo finalise lobola negotiations

Lerato Maimela

Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo are a step closer to saying 'I do' after the former Miss SA announced the lobola negotiations were done and dusted.

Former Miss South Africa Dr Tamaryn Green announced on social media that lobola negotiations had taken place and fiancé Ze Nxumalo had paid her bridal price.

Green took to Instagram to post the outfits she and her fiancé wore to their lobola negotiations. Tamaryn was dressed in a white, long sleeve shirt, with a green skirt made from a traditional patterned cloth. She also wore a headwrap which matched her traditional skirt.

Ze wore a white traditional shirt which was detailed with the green traditional pattern that matched Tamaryn’s skirt and headwrap. He finished off his lobola outfit with a blazer and a traditional Zulu headband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Tamaryn Green (@tamaryngreen)

“The first step of an incredible journey. Lobola negotiations,” said Green in the caption to her post.

ALSO READ: Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green is engaged but what are the others up to?

The two got engaged mid April 2020 during their bush lodge vacation. Tamaryn announced the engagement with a series of engagement photos taken during sunset on a mountain that offered a breathtaking landscape view.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Tamaryn Green (@tamaryngreen)

Green won the Miss South Africa title in 2018 and went on to represent South Africa in the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant where she was the first runner up.

The model and beauty pageant titleholder has since been practicing medicine and is now completing her second year medical internship as an anesthesiologist.

During the first roll out of vaccinations in South Africa, Green was one of the many essential workers who vaccinated.

She celebrated with an Instagram post: “VACCINATED ???????? The past year has been one of toughest by far. Having witnessed many patients pass due to Covid-19, having suffered from the infection myself and losing a family member to complications of the disease, this really feels like a light at the end of a very dark tunnel. Fighting Covid-19 one vaccine at a time, blessed.”