Lifestyle
Celebs & viral | Lifestyle
Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
30 Jun 2021
3:18 pm

Tributes pour in after IPCC lead vocalist Emma Mkhwanazi’s death

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

South Africans have taken to social media to send their condolences following her, showing their appreciation for her contribution to the gospel music industry.

IPCC lead singer Emma Mkhwanazi. Picture: HonourableHloni/Twitter

Condolences have been pouring in following the death of former lead vocalist of the legendary International Pentecostal Church Choir (IPCC).

Mkhwanazi died on Monday aged 64, reportedly after a long struggle with health issues.

News of her passing was announced on the choir’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

“It is with sadness to announce the passing of the legendary former IPCC lead vocalist Mme Emmah Mkhwanazi, she joined the choir at a very young age along side the late Mme Priscilla Lekaba, She will forever be remembered for her beautiful tone and her song writing skills, heartfelt condolences to the Mkhwanazi family,” the group announced.

South Africans have taken to social media to send their condolences following her, showing their appreciation for her contribution to the gospel music industry.

Read more on these topics