Tributes pour in after IPCC lead vocalist Emma Mkhwanazi’s death

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

South Africans have taken to social media to send their condolences following her, showing their appreciation for her contribution to the gospel music industry.

Condolences have been pouring in following the death of former lead vocalist of the legendary International Pentecostal Church Choir (IPCC).

Mkhwanazi died on Monday aged 64, reportedly after a long struggle with health issues.

News of her passing was announced on the choir’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

“It is with sadness to announce the passing of the legendary former IPCC lead vocalist Mme Emmah Mkhwanazi, she joined the choir at a very young age along side the late Mme Priscilla Lekaba, She will forever be remembered for her beautiful tone and her song writing skills, heartfelt condolences to the Mkhwanazi family,” the group announced.

It’s with great sadness that I type this… Mme Emma has rested.. She was the best in the gospel game… Rest Easy mama you where not just a mother but my friend pic.twitter.com/4BXiUI3Fo3 — ????HRH QM Lerato ❤️????????Zuzniza ???? (@01Princeglam) June 29, 2021

South Africans have taken to social media to send their condolences following her, showing their appreciation for her contribution to the gospel music industry.

The best lady of Difila is no more. May mme Emma Mkhwanazi’s soul rest in peace. She’ll always be remembered with hymns and songs like bayede Ngonyama ???????????? pic.twitter.com/e69ZWjjvsR — Lifela Tsa Sione – Sotho Hymns (@sothohymns) June 30, 2021

It’s a very sad day for the South African Gospel fraternity on the passing of the legendary Mme Emma Mkhwanazi ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Fsrw4NNGR8 — Sibusiso Lekgolokwe (@SLekgolokwe) June 29, 2021

She gave us good music, with a voice that lifted many spirits when down. Her music is priceless and her legacy is timeless… May the beautiful soul of Mme Emma Mkhwanazi rest in peace ! ????????????️????️ pic.twitter.com/Br0miWKNTE — Stephen Molatlhegi (@VavoStephen) June 30, 2021

Mme Emma Mkhwanazi ???????? – @ThembiMrototo our gospel queen is no more. — PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) June 29, 2021

So saddened by the passing of Mme Emma Mkhwanazi. She was such a big part of my childhood memories. — сεяτΐƒΐεđ Lioness ???? (@MsKhikhiForreal) June 30, 2021

Mme Emma Mkhwanazi ???????????? pic.twitter.com/PdUYtD4jth — Lifela Tsa Sione – Sotho Hymns (@sothohymns) June 30, 2021