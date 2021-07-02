Sophie Lichaba says motherhood is the best gift ever

Besides her kids enjoying her cooking., Sophie Ndaba shares other moments that give her joy as a mother.

Sophie Lichaba is not only an actress and wedding planner but also fulfills the role of ‘mom’, which also comes with various other roles at times. Last year, she was celebrating her son’s 21st and also reflecting on tooth fairy business with her then six-year-old daughter. Sophie has been in motherhood for some time, but still, parenting is still one of her most significant experiences.

She took the time to answer some of our parenting questions and shared her motherhood highs, lows, and lessons.

Being a mom is ….. the best gift ever!

The last time I cried was when my child…cried for me, saying she would never want to lose me and couldn’t imagine life without me.

My advice to other moms would be…to never take the time you have with your kids for granted.

My favourite part about being a mom is… what an awesome experience it is. I cook for them and they never say my food is horrible. Ever. I also have the honor of grooming my kids to be the best versions of themselves and never fear challenges but embrace and learn from them.

The biggest challenge is…when your child is going through something serious and says they need time and will share when the time is right. That’s nerve-wracking.

My biggest mom guilt is when… I was busy with work and didn’t make time for my kids as I should have.

My success as a parent is measured by… what they say about me when I’m not there. It is also in how they still trust me with anything.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is…I love you. God loves you.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… being authentic in everything you do.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… not easy but necessary.