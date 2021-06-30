Royal update: Harry pays tribute to his mom, Meghan snubs Lilibet’s royal title

Lerato Maimela

Meghan and Harry were told to not use their royal titles. Meghan obliged with listing Rachel Meghan Markle as the mother on Lilibet's birth certificate.

In this week’s royal update, the Diana Awards took place at a virtual ceremony, Queen Elizabeth opened the Argyll Museum during her tour of Scotland, Meghan Markle has listed her first and last name on daughter Lilibet’s birth certificate and a children’s book the Duchess of Sussex wrote in 8th grade has resurfaced.

Harry pays tribute to his mother at Diana Awards

The Diana Awards are held annually to honour young people who work to improve the lives of others. Named after Diana, the Princess of Wales, the award is the most prestigious accolade a young person aged 9-25 can receive for their social action or humanitarian work.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the awards on Monday during a virtual ceremony. He began his speech by acknowledging the brilliant work the nominees had done, thanking them for the change and difference that they make in others lives.

“I’d like to start by acknowledging and celebrating the incredible young people joining us today. I want to thank you for being part of this important moment and for being such a valuable asset to your community,” he said.

Harry then went on to pay tribute to his late mother, whose birthday is coming soon and would have turned 60 this year.

“Later this week, my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum’s 60th birthday. She would be so proud of you all for living an authentic life with purpose and compassion for others,” Harry said.

Meghan Markle snubs royal title in Lilibet Diana’s birth certificate

It was announced sometime in 2019 that Meghan had removed her first and last name on her son Archie’s birth certificate and replaced it with “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex”. The couple revealed at the beginning of this year that the removal of the actress’ names was actually dictated by Buckingham Palace. This was later confirmed by senior palace officials.

According to Bang Showbiz, the children’s book author has ditched the royal titles and has listed her name as Rachel Meghan Markle on her daughter Lilibet’s birth certificate. Harry’s names are listed as The Duke of Sussex His Royal Highness, even after they were both told not to use royal titles after stepping away from their official royal duties.

Queen reopens Stirling Castle museum during Scotland visit

Queen Elizabeth was invited to the newly renovated Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Museum in Sterling Castle as part of her tour of Scotland. The Queen was given a private tour guide of the museum where she was shown artifacts that showcase the history of the regiment in the museum.

After the Queen’s tourshe officially opened the museum, which is now open from today, Wednesday, 30 June.

A very special guest visited The Argylls Museum today! We were delighted to welcome Her Majesty The Queen, who officially opened the Museum following our redevelopment. https://t.co/YpO9suu9OY — The Argylls’ Museum (@ArgyllsMuseum) June 29, 2021

Children’s book written by Meghan for a school project has resurfaced

Meghan Markle recently released her children’s book, The Bench, which is based on a poem she wrote for husband Prince Harry for Father’s Day. With the actress now a published author, her previous works from the 8th grade have been revealed by the US Library of Congress.

Librarian, Carla Hayden took to Twitter to reveal that the actress and mother of two had written a children’s book for a school project titled A Face Without Freckles…Is A Night Without Stars which was submitted to the US Copyright Office back in 1996.