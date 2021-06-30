Idols SA season 17 returns with Unathi, Somizi and Randall

Lerato Maimela

Mzansi is filled with anticipation for the 17th Idols SA which will premier on 11 July 2021

There’s a bit of showbiz positivity amid the chaos that is the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singer and radio personality Unathi Nkayi has announced the 17th season of Idols SA will premier on Sunday 11 July 2021 and avid viewers of the reality singing competition cannot wait.

The television show on the South African television network Mzansi Magic is based on the popular British show Pop Idol.

The singing competition is open to entrants between the ages of 16 and 30 and aims to determine who is the best young singer in South Africa.

Season 16 premiered a little late last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ran from 2 August 2020 to 13 December 2020. Zama Khumalo was the winner of the 16th season of Idols SA.

Unathi took to social media to announce the 17th season of the show is on the way by posting a video previewing highlights of previous com[petitions and what can be expected in the 17th season.

“DIE ELEVEN tsa JULY RE KAWU FELAAAAAAAAA???????? Ayeyeeeeeee????❤️ Season 17,” says Unathi in her posts caption.

Unathi will once again be a judge, alongside actor and television personality Somizi Mhlongo and television presenter Randall Abrahams.

The guest judge this season yet to be announced and will probably only be revealed at the premier.

The official Idols SA page also announced the news. “The original dream-maker is back! The journey to find the next Mzansi superstar is about to begin – #IdolsSA returns on Sunday 11 July at 17:30,” says Idols SA.