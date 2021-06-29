Recipe of the day: Mince with mixed vegetables and comforting mash

Too tired to cook a fancy dinner for the family? Make dinner simple tonight with this flavourful and filling curried mince with mixed vegetables dish.
Buy your favourite brands packet of frozen mixed vegetables and Rajah Flavourful & Mild curry powder to transform your ordinary mince dish to a delicious and tasty mince dish that can be served and enjoyed with creamy mashed potatoes.
This recipe is super easy and quick to prepare, and not a lot of ingredients go into making it. If you do not have some of the ingredients needed for this recipe you can definitely find them at your nearest grocery store.
Curried Mince with Mixed Vegetables
Ingredients
For the curried mince
- 30 ml vegetable oil
- 1 onion chopped
- 1 tablespoon Rajah Flavourful & Mild curry powder
- 1 tsp garlic and ginger paste
- 500 g beef mince2 tomatoes chopped
- 1.5 cups frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 Knorrox beef stock cube
- 1/2 cup water
For the mashed potatoes
- 6 hassleback potatoes
- 1 teaspoon of Aromat
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- half a cup of milk
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Budget friendly and tasty Curry Tomato Soup
Instructions