29 Jun 2021
Recipe of the day: Mince with mixed vegetables and comforting mash

Creamy mashed potatoes are best with this curried mince with mixed vegetables dish, but any other starch dish would taste just as great

Curried Mince with Mixed Vegetables. Picture: iStock

Too tired to cook a fancy dinner for the family? Make dinner simple tonight with this flavourful and filling curried mince with mixed vegetables dish.

Buy your favourite brands packet of frozen mixed vegetables and Rajah Flavourful & Mild curry powder to transform your ordinary mince dish to a delicious and tasty mince dish that can be served and enjoyed with creamy mashed potatoes.

This recipe is super easy and quick to prepare, and not a lot of ingredients go into making it. If you do not have some of the ingredients needed for this recipe you can definitely find them at your nearest grocery store.

Curried Mince with Mixed Vegetables

Curried Mince with Mixed Vegetables. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the curried mince

  • 30 ml vegetable oil
  • 1 onion chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Rajah Flavourful & Mild curry powder
  • 1 tsp garlic and ginger paste
  • 500 g beef mince2 tomatoes chopped
  • 1.5 cups frozen mixed vegetables
  • 1 Knorrox beef stock cube
  • 1/2 cup water

For the mashed potatoes

  • 6 hassleback potatoes
  • 1 teaspoon of Aromat
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • half a cup of milk

Instructions

  1. Heat up the oil in a saucepan over a medium heat.
  2. Add the onion and cook until it begins to soften.
  3. Add the Rajah Flavourful & Mild curry powder and ginger and garlic paste and cook for one minute to release the flavour and aroma, stirring constantly.
  4. Add the beef mince and cook until well browned, then add the tomatoes.
  5. Add the mixed vegetables, Knorrox Beef stock cube and water, and allow it simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked through.

For the mashed potatoes

  1. Peal the potatoes.
  2. Add potatoes to a pot of boiling water for about 30 minutes,
  3. Once fully cooked, use a fork to mash up the potatoes.
  4. Add half a cup of milk, 2 tablespoons of butter, and a teaspoon of Aromat. Leave for 10 – 15 minutes.
  5. Serve with curried mince with mixed vegetables

 

