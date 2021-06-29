Lifestyle
Linda Mtoba opens up on postpartum body: ‘My body was a stranger’

Linda Mtoba embraces her body in a bikini.

Actress Linda Mtoba with Bean. Picture: Instagram

Former Isibaya and The River actress Linda Mtoba took to her Instagram yesterday and posted a picture and video of herself in a postpartum pregnancy bikini.

“So I wrote something. Took some time to get to this point in my postpartum journey,” she captioned.

The post spoke about how Mtoba took time to adjust to her new body now that she was a mother and how she had to reintroduce herself to her new body after giving birth to her daughter.

“So I took the time and reintroduced myself tried to get reacquainted with this stranger my soul inhabits. So bruised, so stretched. So not me. It took a while but soon I could bear looking at her with the lights on,” she said.

Although the actress said it took some time for her to recognise her postpartum body, she enjoyed being a mother and the moments she shared with her daughter.

 

She also said it was sometimes surreal that she was a mother.

 

Mtoba gave birth to her daughter Bean in 2019 and is also the ambassador for Huggies.

“They say you learn from the best and I have been blessed with a phenomenal mom. She shows me every day what unconditional love is and I am able to translate that to my daughter effortlessly,” Mtoba said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Huggies South Africa (@huggies_sa)

Last month the actress showed gratitude as she celebrated her anniversary with her husband.

 

