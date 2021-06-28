Recipe of the day: Budget friendly and tasty Curry Tomato Soup

Citizen Reporter

Soup is the perfect winter meatless Monday dish that can be enjoyed throughout the day. Spoil yourself with this delicious curry tomato soup

Curry tomato soup? Yes, please.

Probably one of the most warming of winter dishes is a bowl of soup, hearty, healthy and quick and easy to make. It’s also filling – especially when enjoyed with a wedge of fresh bread – and can be a cheap yet nutritious meal, sometimes consisting of only a few inexpensive ingredients.

Leave the meat and try this super yummy and easy to make curry tomato soup recipe from a chef lecturer from Capsicum Culinary Studio, SA’s largest culinary school with six campuses across the country. This recipe is the perfect filling winter warmer soup recipe.

Curry Tomato Soup

Ingredients

450g can diced tomatoes, drained and juice reserved

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

salt and black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

1 stalk celery, diced

1 small carrot, diced

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup vegetable stock

½ teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon lime juice

Handful of pumpkin seeds, toasted

Sour cream

Instructions