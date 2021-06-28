Lifestyle
Recipe of the day: Budget friendly and tasty Curry Tomato Soup

Citizen Reporter

Soup is the perfect winter meatless Monday dish that can be enjoyed throughout the day. Spoil yourself with this delicious curry tomato soup

Curry tomato soup. Picture: Supplied

Curry tomato soup? Yes, please.

Probably one of the most warming of winter dishes is a bowl of soup, hearty, healthy and quick and easy to make. It’s also filling – especially when enjoyed with a wedge of fresh bread – and can be a cheap yet nutritious meal, sometimes consisting of only a few inexpensive ingredients.

Leave the meat and try this super yummy and easy to make curry tomato soup recipe from a chef lecturer from Capsicum Culinary Studio, SA’s largest culinary school with six campuses across the country. This recipe is the perfect filling winter warmer soup recipe.

Curry Tomato Soup

curry tomato soup

Curry tomato soup. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients 

  • 450g can diced tomatoes, drained and juice reserved
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • salt and black pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 stalk celery, diced
  • 1 small carrot, diced
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup vegetable stock
  • ½ teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice
  • Handful of pumpkin seeds, toasted
  • Sour cream

Instructions 

  1. Preheat oven to 220°C. Spread the drained tomatoes on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Roast until the tomatoes start to brown and shrink slightly, about 20 minutes.
  3. Heat butter over medium-low heat in a large saucepan. Stir in the celery, carrot, onion and garlic and cook until softened, about 10 minutes.
  4. Mix in the roasted tomatoes, reserved tomato juice and the stock and simmer until vegetables are very tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
  5. Place pumpkin seeds in a small pan and toast in the oven (10 minutes) when roasting the tomatoes.
  6. Stir in the curry powder and lime juice, then remove from heat and puree with a hand blender until smooth.
  7. Serve with a swirl of sour cream, a sprinkling of toasted pumpkin seeds and a slice of fresh baguette.

