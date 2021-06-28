Recipe of the day: Budget friendly and tasty Curry Tomato Soup

Curry tomato soup? Yes, please.
Probably one of the most warming of winter dishes is a bowl of soup, hearty, healthy and quick and easy to make. It’s also filling – especially when enjoyed with a wedge of fresh bread – and can be a cheap yet nutritious meal, sometimes consisting of only a few inexpensive ingredients.
Leave the meat and try this super yummy and easy to make curry tomato soup recipe from a chef lecturer from Capsicum Culinary Studio, SA’s largest culinary school with six campuses across the country. This recipe is the perfect filling winter warmer soup recipe.
Curry Tomato Soup
Ingredients
- 450g can diced tomatoes, drained and juice reserved
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- salt and black pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- 1 small carrot, diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- ½ teaspoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- Handful of pumpkin seeds, toasted
- Sour cream
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Nigella’s chocolate chip cookies
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 220°C. Spread the drained tomatoes on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Roast until the tomatoes start to brown and shrink slightly, about 20 minutes.
- Heat butter over medium-low heat in a large saucepan. Stir in the celery, carrot, onion and garlic and cook until softened, about 10 minutes.
- Mix in the roasted tomatoes, reserved tomato juice and the stock and simmer until vegetables are very tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
- Place pumpkin seeds in a small pan and toast in the oven (10 minutes) when roasting the tomatoes.
- Stir in the curry powder and lime juice, then remove from heat and puree with a hand blender until smooth.
- Serve with a swirl of sour cream, a sprinkling of toasted pumpkin seeds and a slice of fresh baguette.