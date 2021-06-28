Restaurant manager cries during Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address

The picture of the restaurant manager goes viral soon after president announces that the country will be moving to lockdown level 4.

There has been a picture of a restaurant manager who was caught crying, that has been making its rounds on social media following President Ramaphosa’s national address last night with regards to the country being moved to lockdown level 4.

The picture was taken while the president was addressing the nation on the way forward to deal with the rapid rising of Covid-19 cases in South Africa.

Ramaphosa announced that the country will be moving to level 4, which entails that restaurants will be closed off for sit ins, and will only be open for deliveries and take-aways.

The picture was taken by Kaylee Bush at exactly 8.20pm at the Fat Cactus restaurant in Cape Town right after Ramaphosa announced that restaurants will be closing again.

The picture was shared by Facebook user Peach Piche, not particularly for the sadness of the picture, but to remind people that everyone in the hospitality industry needs our help in this crisis.

“Restaurants have fridges full of food with no warning of closing. The heartbreak of them letting their staff go, knowing full well there is no support and they have families to feed, is devastating! Many restaurants will not survive this. Some have closed for two weeks and others trying to make every cent they can,” Piche says.

Upon sharing the picture on social media, Piche also shared some tips on how we can help those in the hospitality industry.

Please show your support by:

Ordering takeaways from your favourite sit-down restaurant;

Buying vouchers to use at a later stage, even as gifts for birthdays etc;

Asking the owner for the cell number of your favourite waitron and ewalleting them; and

Watching the musicians live streaming and donating what you can.

“The money you might have spent on your tipple can now be paid forward to make a difference and help those who are crushed through no fault of their own. Please stay safe,” says Piche.