Thuso Mbedu rubs shoulders with stars at F9 screening

SA actress attends the Fast and Furious screening.

South African actress Thuso Mbedu attended the Fast and the furious 9, hosted by Charliez Theron. Picture: Instagram

South African actress Thuso Mbedu attended the F9 screening (Fast and Furious 9) yesterday in courtesy of Charlize Theron.

Thuso posted a picture on Instagram thanking the host, Theron for the invite.

The actress said it was an amazing evening.

“Fresh air. Good vibes. Good people. Good franchise. Good energy. Good outreach project. Good everything.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

The screening was hosted by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) to raise funding for the organisation at the Universal Studios in Universal City in Los Angeles.

The Golden globe winner, Charlize joined the Fast and Furious family in 2017 as the villain Cipher in the eighth instalment and reprised her role in the latest film.

Among the guests were: Model Jordana Brewster, actress Kate Beckinsale, actress and musician Paris Jackson.

Charlize and Thuso are no strangers to each other, the actresses recently had a Zoom interview for Vogue Magazine, where they discussed  growing up in South Africa and the growing talent in South Africa.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:  Thuso Mbedu makes history with ‘The Underground Railroad’ premiere!

Thuso’s latest work includes starring in The Underground Railroad which was a big moment as she was the first South African actress to lead in an American series.

South Africans were thrilled about Thuso being a lead actress as they had been waiting in anticipation to see Thuso bring her lead role as Cora to life since she announced a year ago on her social media pages she “got the job” and would be cast in the American limited series based on the novel of the same name written by Colson Whitehead.

The hash tag #ThusoMbeduDay was even trending on Twitter on the day The Underground Railroad  premiered in celebration of the actress’ lead role.

Capitec Bank also organised a watch party hosted by actress Natasha Tahane  in celebration of  Thuso’s major move.

 

