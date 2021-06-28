Thuso Mbedu rubs shoulders with stars at F9 screening

Asanda Matlhare

SA actress attends the Fast and Furious screening.

South African actress Thuso Mbedu attended the F9 screening (Fast and Furious 9) yesterday in courtesy of Charlize Theron.

Thuso posted a picture on Instagram thanking the host, Theron for the invite.

The actress said it was an amazing evening.

“Fresh air. Good vibes. Good people. Good franchise. Good energy. Good outreach project. Good everything.”

The screening was hosted by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) to raise funding for the organisation at the Universal Studios in Universal City in Los Angeles.

The Golden globe winner, Charlize joined the Fast and Furious family in 2017 as the villain Cipher in the eighth instalment and reprised her role in the latest film.

Among the guests were: Model Jordana Brewster, actress Kate Beckinsale, actress and musician Paris Jackson.

Charlize and Thuso are no strangers to each other, the actresses recently had a Zoom interview for Vogue Magazine, where they discussed growing up in South Africa and the growing talent in South Africa.

Thuso’s latest work includes starring in The Underground Railroad which was a big moment as she was the first South African actress to lead in an American series.

South Africans were thrilled about Thuso being a lead actress as they had been waiting in anticipation to see Thuso bring her lead role as Cora to life since she announced a year ago on her social media pages she “got the job” and would be cast in the American limited series based on the novel of the same name written by Colson Whitehead.

The hash tag #ThusoMbeduDay was even trending on Twitter on the day The Underground Railroad premiered in celebration of the actress’ lead role.

Capitec Bank also organised a watch party hosted by actress Natasha Tahane in celebration of Thuso’s major move.