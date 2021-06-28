So awkward! Tristan’s birthday message to ex Khloe Kardashian

Lerato Maimela

The Good American founder spent her 37th birthday with her loved ones at a pyjama party that was thrown for her by her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashians notorious ex-lover and professional basketball player Tristan Thompson paid tribute to the Keeping up with the Kardashians star on her birthday with a lengthy and heartwarming birthday message on social media.

The birthday post consists of a series of pictures of the couple, and then the last picture being of them and their baby daughter, True.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

The birthday message reads: “Happy birthday Khloe Kardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met.

“Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”

The two recently split, again, after Tristan was spotted walking into a bedroom at a lavish party that took place in Bel Air to celebrate security guard Nessel Beezer’s birthday, with three women, and leaving the same bedroom about 30 minutes later looking a mess.

A source told Daily Mail that the NBA player arrived at the party around midnight, greeted everyone he knew, and then headed straight to the bar to have drinks.

The source further explained that Tristan was having a great time, laughing and drinking straight from a champagne bottle before his escapades with the three women and a friend took place in the party room which is known to be the place where people “hook up”.

The Good American founder celebrated her 37th birthday with an intimate pyjama party that her little sister Kylie Jenner had thrown for her. In Khloe’s Instagram story snaps we can see her toasting champagne with her best friend Malika, and eating a slice of cake that is surrounded with mini birthday hats and “It’s my birthday” crowns.