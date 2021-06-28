Cardi B announces baby number two

Asanda Matlhare

Bodak Yellow rapper and Offset are exepcting their second child.

‘WAP’ rapper Cardi B made a surprising performance as she stepped on stage wearing a mash and black body suit covered with diamante details which showed off her growing bump to join the Migos group during their performance at the 2021 BET Awards.

The rapper and Migos performed a song called Straightenin’ & Type Sh*t.

Cardi B later confirmed her pregnancy and posted an image of her growing baby bump on Instagram captioned “#2” where she tagged her husband.

The couple are parents to their daughter, Kulture.

Twitter users wasted no time in congratulating the Bodak Yellow rapper.

Congrats to Cardi B and Offset for their second child together. Love seeing black families flourish — Daquan DSG????????, GILF Guild, Flesh Light Knights ???? (@whatifiwasblack) June 28, 2021

Cardi B revealing she was pregnant onstage was such a mood! #BETAwards — ShakariSBriggs (@ShakariSBriggs) June 28, 2021

The rapper couple however are no strangers to trending on social media, as there has been ongoing cheating allegations against Offset and rumours of divorce.

According to reports made by BBC News, Cardi B filed for divorce in October 2020 and asked for primary physical custody of the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

A few weeks later, the pair later publicly rekindled their romance during Cardi B’s 28th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas and Atlanta.

The pair married in a private ceremony in 2017, and did not publicly reveal news about their marriage until a year later.

Some tweeps did not hold back in talking about the couple’s past.

Offset went from almost divorce to baby number 2 .. pic.twitter.com/pMUlIMUOLk — ZEN ⚡️ (@yowzen_) June 28, 2021

One thing about Offset, he know Migos is on their last leg so Cardi is the meal ticket! He gonna keep getting her pregnant for security lol — ???? (@evelynvwoodsen) June 28, 2021