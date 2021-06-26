Importance of forests: understanding connections
Lauren Sloss
Old-growth forests – particularly redwood forests – are critical actors removing and storing carbon from the atmosphere
The Avenue of the Giants, a scenic road through Humboldt Redwoods State Park in Northern California, June 1, 2021. Redwoods are a beloved fixture of the West, beautiful and soaring with thick, almost furry red-hued bark, deep trunk grooves and lush green needles. (Drew Kelly/The New York Times)
Read more on these topics