Recipe of the day: Mexican tortilla soup

Lerato Maimela

Garnish your Mexican tortilla soup with chopped avocado, grated cheddar cheese and fresh sour cream. Add more jalapenos for more heat!

This flavourful recipe has been made using Rhodes’ great tasting and convenient range of products. This Mexican tortilla soup has it all – spice, heat and crunch.

It’s a yummy and filling soup that is a firm winter family favourite and can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner.

Mexican tortilla soup

Ingredients

2 x 400 g cans Rhodes Quality chopped & peeled tomatoes

1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality black beans, drained and rinsed

1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality whole kernel corn, drained

2-3 tortilla wraps, cut lengthways into strips

Oil for frying

15 ml (1 Tbsp) sunflower oil

1 Onion, chopped

1 large jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

2 Garlic cloves, crushed

15 ml (1 Tbsp) Chilli powder

10 ml (2 tsp) Cumin powder

5 ml (1 tsp) Paprika

2 lt (4 cups) Prepared chicken stock

500 ml (2 cups) cooked, shredded chicken

15 ml (1 Tbsp) Lime juice

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

80 ml (⅓ cup) Coriander leaves

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Nigella’s chocolate chip cookies

Instructions