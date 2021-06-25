Lifestyle
Recipe of the day: Mexican tortilla soup

Garnish your Mexican tortilla soup with chopped avocado, grated cheddar cheese and fresh sour cream. Add more jalapenos for more heat!

Mexican tortilla soup. Picture: Instagram

This flavourful recipe has been made using Rhodes’ great tasting and convenient range of products. This Mexican tortilla soup has it all – spice, heat and crunch.

It’s a yummy and filling soup that is a firm winter family favourite and can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner.

Mexican tortilla soup

Ingredients 

  • 2 x 400 g cans Rhodes Quality chopped & peeled tomatoes
  • 1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality whole kernel corn, drained
  • 2-3 tortilla wraps, cut lengthways into strips
  • Oil for frying
  • 15 ml (1 Tbsp) sunflower oil
  • 1 Onion, chopped
  • 1 large jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 2 Garlic cloves, crushed
  • 15 ml (1 Tbsp) Chilli powder
  • 10 ml (2 tsp) Cumin powder
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) Paprika
  • 2 lt (4 cups) Prepared chicken stock
  • 500 ml (2 cups) cooked, shredded chicken
  • 15 ml (1 Tbsp) Lime juice
  • Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • 80 ml (⅓ cup) Coriander leaves

Instructions 

  1. To prepare the tortillas, heat enough oil in a frying pan to shallow-fry the tortillas. Add the tortilla strips and fry for a few minutes, turning regularly, until crisp and golden on both sides. Drain on kitchen paper towel. Set aside to cool. 
  2. Heat the 15 ml (1 Tbsp) oil in a large saucepan and fry the onions until soft. Add the jalapeño and fry for a few minutes more. Add the garlic and stir for 1 minute. Add all the spices. 
  3. Add the prepared chicken stock, chopped & peeled tomatoes and the black beans. Add the whole kernel corn and the chicken. 
  4. Add the lime juice. Bring the soup to a boil and then lower the heat and simmer gently for 5 minutes. Stir in the coriander. Season to taste. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with tortilla crisps, avocado, cheese and sour cream. Serve immediately.

