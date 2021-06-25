Lifestyle
Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
25 Jun 2021
10:14 am

IN PICS: Rihanna covers up matching tattoo she had with Drake

Lerato Maimela

'Fashion killa' Rihanna was spotted in the streets of New York with her Drake shark tattoo covered up with a new crown tattoo.

Rihanna. Picture: Instagram

Barbados singer and fashion icon Robyn Fenty, commonly known as Rihanna, was spotted in the streets of New York with new bae Asap Rocky. And in some super close up pictures of her, or rather her feet, you can see she completely covered up the matching tattoo she got with Drake.

Rihanna got the matching shark tattoo done some time in September 2016 and shortly after Drake was spotted with the same tattoo.

According to Vanity Fair, the tattoo was an exact replica of the stuffed shark toy that Drake had given Fenty when they were both out on a casual date at the Toronto Aquarium.

Rihanna tattoo

Rihanna’s shark tattoo. Picture: Twitter

The singer’s tattoo artist spoke to Vanity Fair not too long doing the tattoo. He said: “The significance is personal. That’s really all I can say. I’ve seen many people guessing the meaning online, but it’s not my place to share publicly.”

“I will say I’ve made many tattoos for Rihanna and this one is my favourite,” he added.

The Fenty Beauty founder has now covered up the once sentimental tattoo with a crown.

Rihanna tattoo

Rihanna’s new covered up tattoo. Picture: Twitter

Among the viral tattoo cover-up snaps, there has been a video of Rihanna making the rounds on social media where she and her boyfriend are denied entry to a bar or club in NYC.

ALSO READ: Rihanna launches new light foundation range

Reports said that the singer and rapper were “bounced” simply because Rihanna did not have her ID on her and the bouncers did not recognise who she was.

Tweeps across the globe have been shocked that anybody would dare to bounce Rihanna and deny her entry into any place she would want to go. Here is what they have had to say:

