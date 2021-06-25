Who wore it best: Kefilwe Mabote vs Blue Mbombo

Who wore the online boutique dress better?

This week, model and influencer Blue Mbombo posted a picture of herself on Instagram in a body hugging cream and black short dress captioned “felt cute”.

Mbombo maintained the black colour of her dress with what looks like a blazer she threw over her shoulders, a pair of Louis Vuittonearrings and black sunglasses.

She also incorporated a bit of white and gold with her Dolce and Gabbana shoulder bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

Not only does Mbombo have an interest in fashion, but she is also a creative director for a magazine called moziakafrica which has MTV Base presenters on its front cover.

The model is also a director for her cleaning service, Kwambombo.

The dress from houseofmahal boutique looks familiar because it has also been worn by digital influencer Kefilwe Mabote last year in December.

Mabote wore the dress with white sneakers and went for an elegant but relaxed look when she was travelling to Cape Town.

She also had black sunglasses to complete her outfit.

“Well, since we can’t globe trot, we may as well city-trot,” she captioned her picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

Mabote is not only a luxurious influencer but also an author for her booked titled Influencer De Luxe: From Soweto to Milan.

The book is not only about the influencer’s personal journey overcoming challenges, but also inspires people to go after their dreams, whether it’s an entrepreneurial adventure or just to curate a lifestyle that excites one every morning.

It is a story that weaves biography and business tips through a journey from humble beginnings in Soweto and eventually finds Kefilwe visiting the fashion capital of the world, Milan!