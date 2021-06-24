WATCH: ‘I am not happy’ Britney Spears breaks her silence on conservatorship

Lerato Maimela

Spears went on to tell the court how her father as well as her conservatorship team denied her the right to marry her boyfriend.

Britney Spears appeared in a public court hearing recently where she broke her silence on the conservatorship that she has been under for more than a decade.

The star’s conservatorship began back in 2008 after her public meltdown. Jamie Spears, Britney’s father became her conservator and took full control over her personal and business affairs.

In the court hearing, the star told how she had been traumatised by the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years.

“I am not happy. I can’t sleep. I am so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I’m traumatised. I just want my life back. I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three year break,” the Toxic hitmaker said.

Spears went on to tell the court how her father as well as her conservatorship team have denied her the right to marry her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, or even have any children with him.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but my team doesn’t want me to have any more children,” she said.

Britney described her conservatorship as abusive and requested her conservatorship team be jailed for all they had put her through over the years.

“They have me going to a therapist three times a week and to a psychiatrist. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management, they should be in jail,” she said.

The pop star’s fans protested against the conservatorship outside the courthouse during the court hearing.