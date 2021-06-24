Who is Toke Makinwa? Bonang Matheba’s lookalike

Asanda Matlhare

Does Queen B have a doppelganger?

Television presenter and radio personality Bonang “Queen B” Matheba made the Twitter trending list yesterday after Nigerian radio personality Toke Makinwa posted an image of herself and to tweeps said she looked like Matheba.

The two media personalities are no strangers to one another as they are friends and Makinwa appeared on Matheba’s reality show, Being Bonang, on a previous season.

The comparison of the two media personalities is not the first time and it’s making the two beauties trend.

But guys, Toke and Bonang literally became friends because they look alike. ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ Toke has mentioned this previously. — Lemba Princess ???????? (@bond_gal) June 23, 2021

Wait….so you not Bonang? ???? https://t.co/zyt2Rx14Ld

— Culprit (@CulpritEnter) June 23, 2021

First glance I saw @bonang_m Looking beautiful Toke???? https://t.co/XZWeH9TDUX

— Bobzy (@bobzy_Bob) June 23, 2021

Makinwa is also a television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author with her latest book called On Becoming: A Must-Tell.

According to Good Reads she reveals the truth behind her 14-year relationship with the man she finally married, a marriage that ended in an atrocious scandal that nearly brought her to her knees.

The Nigerian radio personality is also the owner of Toke Makinwa Luxury that sells handbags in different colours.

Another tweep disagreed that the two media personalities looked anything alike.

Bonang and Toke are nowhere near ‘looking alike’ whatsoever.

Look at Bonang Look at Toke

???? ???? pic.twitter.com/TrKG1lmYNb

— Mjolo-The-Pandemic???? (@thirsty_sphe) June 23, 2021

Another reason why Queen B has been trending in past weeks is because she is in New York living her best life and people can’t get enough of her pictures.

While Matheba has not confirmed she has moved to America, she arrived in the city last month.

Say goodbye to who?! ???????? https://t.co/OlguufDndt

— Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) May 28, 2021

???? https://t.co/OGrdxVoTRj

— Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) May 28, 2021

The media personality has also been serving fashionable looks and can be seen exploring different parts of New York with her friends.

A Twitter user complemented the sunglasses Queen B wore recently.

When I say she wears theee dopest sunnies EVER! ???? And these screenshots don’t even do them just. https://t.co/J1bVjHCyhE pic.twitter.com/TlV93ih3lp — Purple ???? (@Purplepoise1) June 18, 2021

Tweeps have taken to saying they were enjoying Matheba’s content and even started the hash tag #BonangTakesNewYork.

#BonangTakesNewYork is my favourite content right now ????????????

— Zoe Msutwana (@ZoeMsutwana) June 21, 2021

#BonangTakesNewYork is a hashtag I’m ready to get behind, the content is giving ???????????? https://t.co/OD01Y1mwZW

— Siyanda (@SiyaBunny) June 21, 2021

While Matheba has been living it up in New York and serving fashionable looks, she has also been keeping an eye on her business ventures where she always tags or reshares posts fromHouse of BNG consumers .

House of BNG is Matheba’s alcoholic brand that she founded in 2019.

The alcoholic beverage comes in pink cans and was launched in October last year along with a champagne that comes in black and gold packaging.