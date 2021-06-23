Back when Shona Ferguson could not afford toothpaste

Lerato Maimela

'We didn’t have much but God was with us. We prayed day and night. To this day, the prayers haven’t stopped.' - Shona Ferguson

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson has taken a stroll down memory lane on social media, looking back on the life he lived 17 years ago, before he became a successful producer and co-founded his production company Ferguson Films, alongside his wife Connie Ferguson.

The social media post was shared on Ferguson Films’ Instagram account. It begins with Shona giving his followers insight into a conversation he had with a Hollywood producer.

The Hollywood producer asked Ferguson if he had a backup plan because he was not sure that Ferguson would make it as an actor or producer.

“Seventeen years ago a Hollywood producer asked me if I had a backup plan. I was obviously shattered because I had just done multiple takes of an audition. He continued to say: ‘You don’t have what it takes’,” Ferguson says.

Shona said an agent felt that he would not get the parts he was auditioning for because he did not have the right “look” for those parts and roles. He also said that many other well-known producers as well as actors felt he was not memorable and he did not stand a chance of making it big in the industry.

“A veteran actor, loved and respected by millions told me I am not memorable and so did a lot of producers. Many actors criticised me and made bets I would never make it in this industry,” Shona said.

He said he does not hold grudges and has let go of the past and those who looked down on him. The successful producer has also said he gave those very same people who used to looked down on him some roles in his productions.

“I don’t hold grudges the same way I don’t listen to anybody’s opinion about my life. I’ve given most of these folks, agencies and naysayers work opportunities regardless. Some are on my payroll and some would rather starve than work for me and that’s OK.”

The producer ended his stroll down memory lane by explaining how tough his life was before God had blessed him with his career path and career.

“There was a time in my life I couldn’t afford toothpaste and I brushed my teeth with Sunlight bar soap. Had bogobe le cabbage for years coz I couldn’t afford meat. We were so broke we couldn’t afford paraffin for lamps.”

Ferguson ends his inspirational post by speaking about how great God has been to him and those around him and how he has learnt to be resilient from his past struggles.

“It’s the darkest times and toughest battles that make us strong. There’s no human being on this planet that can break my spirit because you did not build me. GOD did. I am what & who GOD says I AM. BLESSED. This is in no way saying life is perfect. NO! The weapon will be formed but it will NOT prosper,” said Mr Sho.