Karabo Mokoena
22 Jun 2021
Heart inflammation reported in some teens after taking the Pfizer vaccine

Covid-19 vaccinations have been taking place across the world, but new findings are surfacing regarding its effects in teenagers.

Although rare, heart inflammation has been reported amongst teenagers after the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Image: iStock

 

 

 

Reports of teenagers reported being hospitalised for heart inflammation after receiving their second shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are increasing.

Heart inflammation in boys aged 14 to 19 has been reported in some hospitals in the United States and Israel.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against vaccinating anyone younger than 18 years at present.

“The Covid-19 vaccines are safe for most people 18 years and olderincluding those with pre-existing conditions of any kind, including auto-immune disorders. These conditions include: hypertension, diabetes, asthma, pulmonary, liver and kidney disease, as well as chronic infections that are stable and controlled.”

The WHO also said there was not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against Covid-19 in children to make recommendations for them to be vaccinated against the virus.

“However, children should continue to have the recommended childhood vaccines.”

Myocarditis link

At the beginning of June, the Ministry of Health in Israel found a link between myocarditis in teens to the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle.

According to Mayo Clinic, “myocarditis can affect your heart muscle and your heart’s electrical system, reducing your heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.”

The seven cases reported in the US, according to officials, should not however hinder the vaccination pursuits of nations.

CBC Toronto reported that mild illnesses have resulted in short hospital stays, but that this should not be cause for concern. Some are still debating whether or not the vaccine is the direct cause of the inflammation.

Other factors, like an overactive immune system, could also be a contributor to the drastic effects in some children.

Close monitoring of the issues will continue amongst teens that are reporting similar symptoms, or who are currently hospitalised and recovering.

ALSO SEE: Rethinking Covid-19 in children

Myocarditis has been reported amongst less than 400 people under the age of 30, a fraction of the US population combined.

Based on this, officials are encouraging a continuation of the vaccine plans, as per WHO rcommendations.

