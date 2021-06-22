Lifestyle
Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
22 Jun 2021
9:57 am

Tributes pour in for actor Luzuko Nteleko

Lerato Maimela

Veteran actor Luzuko Nteleko was known for his role as Loyiso on Mzansi's once favourite soap, 'Zone 14'.

Luzuko Nteleko. Picture: Instagram

It has been a sad morning on social media as the South African entertainment industry mourns the death of actor Luzuko Nteleko who passed away at the age of 36. The cause of his death is unknown.

Phil Mphela among others took to Twitter to announce Luzuko’s death.

The 36-year-old actor starred in a couple of Mzansi television favourites such as Zone 14, Muvhango and Ring of Lies.

ALSO READ: Actor Luzuko Nteleko passes on

Tributes have been pouring in for Luzuko Nteleko and his loved ones have shared some precious moments with the talented actor.

