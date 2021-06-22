Tributes pour in for actor Luzuko Nteleko

Lerato Maimela

Veteran actor Luzuko Nteleko was known for his role as Loyiso on Mzansi's once favourite soap, 'Zone 14'.

It has been a sad morning on social media as the South African entertainment industry mourns the death of actor Luzuko Nteleko who passed away at the age of 36. The cause of his death is unknown.

Phil Mphela among others took to Twitter to announce Luzuko’s death.

RIP: Actor Luzuko Nteleko has passed He was just 36 years old. ????#RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/STMFLCKzb9 — Kgopolo ????️‍???? (@PhilMphela) June 21, 2021

The 36-year-old actor starred in a couple of Mzansi television favourites such as Zone 14, Muvhango and Ring of Lies.

Tributes have been pouring in for Luzuko Nteleko and his loved ones have shared some precious moments with the talented actor.

Each day, we lose one. Each day. He has taken a special part of the art with him. Only a few will understand ????????. Go well mntase????. #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/nuzX5M9bdq — Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) June 21, 2021

Yoooh King ????. I’m lost for words after such a great fight you pulled aaah mfe2. The forever generous great smiling lion ????️????️????️ #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/ecPYRLCsfm — Wiseman Mncube (@wiseman_mncube) June 22, 2021

I remember how hard we laughed at these pictures of you. I don’t know why I kept them. Rest in peace. #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/SJX67H0Is0 — Nthabi Tau (@NthabiTau) June 22, 2021

#RIPLuzukoNteleko Oh No ????

I remember him acting on this particular drama with Khanyi Mbau on lokshin bioskop He nailed it ????

Even on Zone 14 May his soul rest in peace

You will remembered ???? pic.twitter.com/1ivUYFAOP3 — ????????????Travis Scott’s Esposa ???????????? (@Nake2Nick) June 22, 2021

Life can be cruel sometimes ????????????Rest easy Nteleko , the memories we shared together shall be cherished. May the Lord be with your family at this difficult time. #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/5y1qJJ47fj — Gift Sebiloane ???? (@Iam_Giftious) June 21, 2021