22 Jun 2021
8:31 am

Actor Luzuko Nteleko passes on

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The cause of his death is not yet known.

Luzuko Nteleko. Picture: Screen shot/Instagram

The South African entertainment industry is mourning the death of actor Luzuko Nteleko, whose death was announced by his sister Nomsa Nteleko in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“How do we even begin Ndlovu …Dear God  #RIPLuzukoNteleko,” said Nomsa on Twitter.

The cause of the 36-year-old’s death is not yet known.

Luzuko was famous for his roles on Streets of Mangaung, Mfolozi Street, Isidingo, Ambitions, Keeping Score, Ring of Lies, Mfolozi Street and Zone 14, to name a few.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luzuko Nteleko (@luzukonteleko)

Condolences have been pouring in since the actor’s passing.

This is a developing story.

