Actor Luzuko Nteleko passes on

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The South African entertainment industry is mourning the death of actor Luzuko Nteleko, whose death was announced by his sister Nomsa Nteleko in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“How do we even begin Ndlovu …Dear God #RIPLuzukoNteleko,” said Nomsa on Twitter.

How do we even begin Ndlovu ????…Dear God ???? #RIPLuzukoNteleko — Nomsa Liv Nteleko ???????????? ✨???? (@NNteleko) June 22, 2021

The cause of the 36-year-old’s death is not yet known.

Luzuko was famous for his roles on Streets of Mangaung, Mfolozi Street, Isidingo, Ambitions, Keeping Score, Ring of Lies, Mfolozi Street and Zone 14, to name a few.

Condolences have been pouring in since the actor’s passing.

RIP: Actor Luzuko Nteleko has passed He was just 36 years old. ????#RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/STMFLCKzb9 — Kgopolo ????️‍???? (@PhilMphela) June 21, 2021

Each day, we lose one. Each day. He has taken a special part of the art with him. Only a few will understand ????????. Go well mntase????. #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/nuzX5M9bdq — Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) June 21, 2021

Yoooh King ????. I'm lost for words after such a great fight you pulled aaah mfe2. The forever generous great smiling lion ????️????️????️ #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/ecPYRLCsfm — Wiseman Mncube (@wiseman_mncube) June 22, 2021

I remember how hard we laughed at these pictures of you. I don’t know why I kept them. Rest in peace. #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/SJX67H0Is0 — Nthabi Tau (@NthabiTau) June 22, 2021

It is with great to announce the passing of actor & director Luzuko S'phelo Nteleko. The thespian has starred on TV shows like Isidingo, Ambitious, Streets of Mangaung,Single Galz. Ring of Lies & Zone 14. Rest in eternal peace ????????#RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/iYE8YSvPCg — #CherryFilmFestival ???? (@CherryFilmFest) June 22, 2021

This is a developing story.