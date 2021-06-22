Lifestyle
‘He fought a good fight,’ says family of actor Luzuko Nteleko

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Beloved actor was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019.

Luzuko Nteleko. Picture: Screenshot/Instagram

The South African entertainment industry is mourning the death of actor Luzuko Nteleko, whose demise was announced by his sister, Nomsa Nteleko, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“How do we even begin Ndlovu …Dear God  #RIPLuzukoNteleko,” Nomsa said on Twitter.

According to a statement by the family, Luzuko was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in 2019.

“He fought a good fight until he met his untimely death on the 21st of June 2021,” they said.

“We are deeply saddened and hurt by his passing. Luzuko was love personified. He was peace, courage and strength.”

Luzuko was vocal about his battle with cancer in 2019. At the time, he said the doctors had given him only six months to live. However, the actor won the battle at the time, in what his sister called a miraculous recovery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luzuko Nteleko (@luzukonteleko)

The family said they would communicate the funeral arrangements in due time.

“May friends and loved ones be comforted in the fact that his spirit will continue to be with us.”

Luzuko was famous for his roles on Streets of Mangaung, Mfolozi Street, Isidingo, Ambitions, Keeping Score, Ring of Lies, Mfolozi Street and Zone 14.

Condolences have been pouring in since the actor’s death.

 

