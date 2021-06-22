Don’t forget about colds and flu this winter

Renate Engelbrecht

2020 might have had less flu infections, but it is still doing its rounds.

With Covid-19 being top of mind for many, medical practitioners are urging the public not to forget about colds and flu. The seasonal colds and flu have steadily been inclining with the lifting of restrictions and the freedom of moving around and interacting with others.

“Seasonal colds and flu are still illnesses that we need to protect ourselves from, and even though it is not newsworthy, prevention and protection are still important as both can lead to more serious symptoms and illnesses,” says Septogard’s senior brand manager, Carla Yssel. She says that knowing the symptoms of colds and flu and treating yourself accordingly can help lessen the symptoms you are experiencing. Symptoms of influenza may include body chills, painful muscles and joints, and congestion.

How to know it’s flu and not Covid-19:

The two viruses’ speed of transmission is an important difference to take note of. Influenza’s symptoms start showing sooner than Covid-19.

According to the World Health Organisation, children are important drivers of Influenza virus transmission in communities. Children seem to be less affected by Covid-19 than adults, with clinical attack rates in the 0-9 age group being rather low.

Change in or loss of smell or taste is a symptom that occurs with both viruses, but it is more frequent with Covid-19.

Reduce the symptoms of colds and flu with these five tips:

Stay at home and rest. Over-exerting yourself while you’re not feeling well might only slow down the recovery process. Resting while you’re sick with a cold or influenza is important in order for your body to recover and heal. Staying at home will also prevent you from infecting others. If you’re coughing, cover your mouth and cough into your elbow. This prevents the germs from spreading and infecting someone else. Wash your hands. This has been encouraged everywhere all the time with Covid-19 in mind, but it is just as important even when you’re feeling fine. Germs can be transferred from one person to the next from anywhere the infected person has touched – from a doorknob to a pen. Boost your immune system. Use a supplement at the first signs of a cold or flu to boost your immunity. Septogard from Tibb Health Sciences assists and supports the body’s immune system and promotes the body’s innate healing power to fight and prevent infections. This anti-inflammatory supplement can be used by the whole family and comes in both syrup and tablet form. There are numerous other brands on the market which aid in boosting your immune system such as vitamin C and Zinc supplements. Stay hydrated. A fever can draw water and electrolytes from your body and your body can lose a lot of moisture. Drinking ample water and other fluids can help you to cope with the infection.

In the end, looking after yourself also comes down to looking after those around you.