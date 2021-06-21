Rachel Kolisi sweet Father’s Day wishes for Siya ‘You are the best’

Karabo Mokoena

Siya has been getting some social media love from Rachel, and Father's Day was no exception.

A few days before Father’s Day, Siya Kolisi turned 30, and Rachel Kolisi did not hold out her admiration for her best guy. “You really are one of a kind,” Rachel shared on a well-curated video of Siya.

On Father’s Day, she blessed her audience with a lot of previously unseen footage of Siya at his best; a dad.

The video starts with humour, setting the trajectory for the entire video. Siya is spotted twerking, hitting the nae nae, and goofing around with the kids. The biggest highlight of the video has to be the kid’s reaction when he walks into the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi)

Your kids either hide from you when you arrive, or they burst with joy.

The big jumps when he steps into his home tell a lot about how loved he is by his family.

There is a big bottom line when it comes to the Kolisi family: They have a lot of fun together. This is how they have become one of South Africa’s favorite couples.

ALSO SEE: WATCH: LOL! Rachel Kolisi tests her son’s patience during video game

Liyema and Liphelo, Siya’s siblings, have been a big part of the Kolisi home. When Father’s Day is celebrated, they form part of his fatherhood journey.

Siya’s shared a Father’s Day post on his socials as well, and shared a picture of Liyema and Liphelo who truly have become children who they love like her own.

He even had a shoe made by Adidas SA, with the children’s names added on them, and Phillipians 4:13. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” the scripture shares.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear)

Siya passed good Father’s Day greetings to “all the fathers and all men who play a father figure in young girls and boys lives”.