Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard an unbearable action comedy

Peter Feldman

A movie clumsily titled Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has some curiosity value.

Movie Title: Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, SamuelL Jackson, Salma Hayek,Frank Grillo, MorganFreeman, Antonia Banderas.

Director: Patrick Hughes.

Classification: 16 DLSV.

Less than five minutes into Patrick Hughes’ messy, ill-conceived production, you know exactly what you’re in for.

It’s an unbearable, in-your-face action comedy with the key players growing more annoying with each unfolding frame.

Linking bankable names such as Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, Salma Hayek and Antonia Banderas may sound like a good idea, but that is no guarantee for success – as this one proves.

How many times in one movie can you watch endless shoot-outs, poorly executed hand-to-hand combat sequences and car and boat chases.

Add to this, a continuous flow of foul language, and unceasing arguments between the main players?

The convoluted, disjointed narrative, which hops around the fun spots of Europe, concerns a former bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds).

Relieved of his bodyguard licence and unable to work, he teams up with psychotic, deranged hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) and his crazy, acid-tongued wife, Sonia (Hayek)

They form an uneasy union to capture an insane Greek billionaire ship owner, played by Banderas with a bad wig, who plans a massive world cyber attack.

Morgan Freeman also creeps into the plot but what he is doing in this unholy mess is beyond me. If the intention was to produce some kind of satire, it completely misses its target. Sheer agony!