Givenchy Parfums has launched its first NFT in support of LGBTQIA+ causes

As with fashion and art, it hasn't taken long for the cosmetics industry to get onboard the craze for NFTs, the digital tokens attributed to a unique product or service.

In celebration of Pride Month, Givenchy Parfums is dabbling in this parallel universe for the benefit of Le MAG Jeunes association, which works on a daily basis to support and accompany LGBTQIA+ young people and fight against LGBTphobia.

While some are already talking about the death of NFTs, others have decided to explore the world of non-fungible tokens for the first time in aid of a good cause.

Givenchy Parfums is the first beauty brand to launch an NFT in support of the LGBTQIA+ cause this Pride Month.

The French house has teamed up with London-based gallerist Amar Singh and the artists of Rewind Collective to offer a digital work that will be sold in a limited edition of 1,952 copies in aid of the Le MAG Jeunes association.

Titled “Pride,” the work by Rewind Collective takes the form of a series of animated portraits based on photographs that the artists have digitally reworked in the colors of the rainbow flag.

Each of the portraits has been designed to represent diversity, self-affirmation and the fight for equal rights, Givenchy Parfums explains.

This virtual artwork in the colors of Pride Month will be available to buy June 21 to 26 on the VeVe platform. All proceeds will be donated to the Le MAG Jeunes association.