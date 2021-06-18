Lifestyle
Recipe of the day: Mexican baby marrow lasagna

This delectable, spicy, Mexican-inspired no-carb lasagna that is perfect for a cosy Mexican themed dinner night in with the family.

This Mexican baby marrow lasagna uses Rhodes Quality Mexican Style Tomatoes, Onions & Chilies, which has been made by sealing in all the goodness of the spices in one can for your convenience. For an added Vitamin C boost serve the dish with a glass of pineapple juice.

Make this yummy dish tonight which the whole family will be sure to love.

Ingredients

  • 1 x 400g can Rhodes Quality Tomato Mexican Style
  • 15 ml (1 Tbsp)
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 500 g lean beef mince
  • salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • 400 g baby marrows, washed and thinly sliced lengthways
  • 250 g plain cream cheese
  • 2 eggs
  • 60 g (½ cup) grated mozzarella cheese
  • 60 g (½ cup) grated cheddar cheese
  • 1 red pepper, seeded and diced

Instructions 

  1. Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.
  2. Add the onion and fry until softened. Add the garlic and fry for a few minutes more.
  3. Add the can of Rhodes Quality Tomatoes, Mexican Style and bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes and season to taste. 
  4. In a casserole dish that has been sprayed with non-stick spray, layer up the mince alternatively with the baby marrow slices, ending with a layer of mince.
  5. Whisk together the cream cheese and the eggs until smooth and season to taste 
  6. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the top of the mince.
  7. Mix the cheeses and sprinkle over the cream cheese then sprinkle the red pepper on top.
  8. Bake the lasagna in an oven that has been preheated to 180° c for 30-40 minutes or until the top is golden and set. Serve hot.

