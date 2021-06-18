Recipe of the day: Mexican baby marrow lasagna

Citizen Reporter

This delectable, spicy, Mexican-inspired no-carb lasagna that is perfect for a cosy Mexican themed dinner night in with the family.

This Mexican baby marrow lasagna uses Rhodes Quality Mexican Style Tomatoes, Onions & Chilies, which has been made by sealing in all the goodness of the spices in one can for your convenience. For an added Vitamin C boost serve the dish with a glass of pineapple juice.

Make this yummy dish tonight which the whole family will be sure to love.

Mexican baby marrow lasagna

Ingredients

1 x 400g can Rhodes Quality Tomato Mexican Style

15 ml (1 Tbsp)

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

500 g lean beef mince

salt and freshly cracked black pepper

400 g baby marrows, washed and thinly sliced lengthways

250 g plain cream cheese

2 eggs

60 g (½ cup) grated mozzarella cheese

60 g (½ cup) grated cheddar cheese

1 red pepper, seeded and diced

Instructions