Recipe of the day: Mexican baby marrow lasagna

This Mexican baby marrow lasagna is a delectable, spicy, Mexican-inspired no-carb lasagna that is perfect for a cosy Mexican themed dinner night in with the family.
This Mexican baby marrow lasagna uses Rhodes Quality Mexican Style Tomatoes, Onions & Chilies, which has been made by sealing in all the goodness of the spices in one can for your convenience. For an added Vitamin C boost serve the dish with a glass of pineapple juice.
Make this yummy dish tonight which the whole family will be sure to love.
Mexican baby marrow lasagna
Ingredients
- 1 x 400g can Rhodes Quality Tomato Mexican Style
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp)
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 500 g lean beef mince
- salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 400 g baby marrows, washed and thinly sliced lengthways
- 250 g plain cream cheese
- 2 eggs
- 60 g (½ cup) grated mozzarella cheese
- 60 g (½ cup) grated cheddar cheese
- 1 red pepper, seeded and diced
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.
- Add the onion and fry until softened. Add the garlic and fry for a few minutes more.
- Add the can of Rhodes Quality Tomatoes, Mexican Style and bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes and season to taste.
- In a casserole dish that has been sprayed with non-stick spray, layer up the mince alternatively with the baby marrow slices, ending with a layer of mince.
- Whisk together the cream cheese and the eggs until smooth and season to taste
- Pour the cream cheese mixture over the top of the mince.
- Mix the cheeses and sprinkle over the cream cheese then sprinkle the red pepper on top.
- Bake the lasagna in an oven that has been preheated to 180° c for 30-40 minutes or until the top is golden and set. Serve hot.