WATCH: Rachel Kolisi posts heartfelt birthday tribute to Siya

Rachel sends hubby Siya a sweet and funny birthday message with a compilation video.

Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has taken to social media to wish her hubby a happy birthday with an adorable and super funny compilation video of the rugby player’s greatest candid moments.

The 30-year-old Siyamthanda Kolisi celebrated his birthday on 16 June, while the rest of the country commemorated the 1976 Soweto uprising on Youth Day.

In the birthday tribute on her Instagram page, she left a sweet message, saying: “Celebrating 30 years of the best person. Happy birthday, words could never explain how much we love and appreciate you.

“You really are one of a kind. And I can’t wait to see what the next 30 have in store. May the Lord bless you and keep you always. Also, this should be enough payback for the next couple of months. We love you.”

The video shows funny snippets of the Sharks player showcasing his elaborate dance moves to LMFAO’s Sexy and I Know It in a garden with an ocean view behind him.

The romantic video also shows videos of Siya sleeping, snaps of him from his rugby games, a video of him devouring some ribs and snippets of him being a clown for his wife.

The couple married in 2016 and have been warming our hearts and making us smile with their adorable Instagram posts and videos showcasing their happy marriage and union.

Speaking to Times Live ahead of his 3oth birthday, Siya said: “There’s still so much to do, the 30 year old me wants to change so many 10 year old’s stories from where I come from. Let them know it’s possible, it’s been done before, that barriers have been broken. I want to make sure the ‘next Siya’ doesn’t have to struggle the way I struggled.”