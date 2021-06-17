WATCH: Sindi Dlathu impresses SA with #SarafinaChallenge dance moves

Asanda Matlhare

Sindi Dlatu won social media users over after she showed off her dance moves in the #SarafinaChallenge to commemorate Youth Day.

On Wednesday, the country commemorated June 16, as a reminder of the 1976 uprising when students in African schools began to protest being taught in Afrikaans.

This after after an instruction from the then-Bantu Education Department decided that Afrikaans had to be used on an equal basis with the English language as a language of instruction in secondary schools.

Telenovelas like The River and Imbewu: The Seed joined the #SarafinaChallenge to commemorate the day.

Being the likers of things that we are, we also decided to participate in the challenge. #sarafinachallenge #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/0ixtmwib67

— Tshedza Pictures (@TshedzaPictures) June 16, 2021

Actress Sindi Dlathu, who plays the much-loved and hated Lindiwe Dlamini on The River, impressed social media users with her dancing – moves she probably learned during her time as the understudy in the stage version of Sarafina!

Fun fact that no one cares about – First time I watched it at the State Theatre, Sindi Dlathu was playing the role of Sarafina and of course she killed it! https://t.co/oQ5ypZFJGW — Kamo (@__Kamza) June 16, 2021

It’s Sindi Dlathu being the main act for me. Yesssss???????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/1uFhik0Uev — Tinah Mashiloane (@MissTinah_M) June 17, 2021

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula was also impressed by the cast of the ‘Imbewu: The Seed‘, who also joined in the Sarafina challenge.

The team of Imbewu: the Seed have done something phenomenal to commemorate the youth of 1976.

Let’s join them and take part in the challenge????????.

#imbewuchallenge pic.twitter.com/HKlFcYbHXs

— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 15, 2021

Other Twitter users were not happy about Mbalula posting the video, saying there was nothing to be happy about about this youth month.

It’s Youth Day and the youth unemployment under the expanded definition is a staggering 74.7%. This means that only one in four school leavers who are 24 or under have a job in South Africa. Our Government: https://t.co/dubxNSsst3 — Tina (@Tina_Hokwana) June 16, 2021

Looting of funds in the midst of a pandemic! Now we must dance we are their jokes struu pic.twitter.com/vA2dPR9uqn — Takalani Mahashe (@MahasheT) June 16, 2021