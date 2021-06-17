Lifestyle
Asanda Matlhare
Intern Journalist
2 minute read
17 Jun 2021
2:19 pm

WATCH: Sindi Dlathu impresses SA with #SarafinaChallenge dance moves

Asanda Matlhare

Sindi Dlatu won social media users over after she showed off her dance moves in the #SarafinaChallenge to commemorate Youth Day.

Sindi Dlatu impresses Twitter users with her dancing skills in the #sarafinachallenge. Picture: Instagram

On Wednesday, the country commemorated June 16, as a reminder of the 1976 uprising when students in African schools began to protest being taught in Afrikaans.

This after after an instruction from the then-Bantu Education Department decided that Afrikaans had to be used on an equal basis with the English language as a language of instruction in secondary schools.

Telenovelas like The River and Imbewu: The Seed joined the #SarafinaChallenge to commemorate the day.

Being the likers of things that we are, we also decided to participate in the challenge. #sarafinachallenge #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/0ixtmwib67

— Tshedza Pictures (@TshedzaPictures) June 16, 2021

Actress Sindi Dlathu, who plays the much-loved and hated Lindiwe Dlamini on The River, impressed social media users with her dancing – moves she probably learned during her time as the understudy in the stage version of Sarafina!

 

 

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula was also impressed by the cast of the ‘Imbewu: The Seed‘, who also joined in the Sarafina challenge.

The team of Imbewu: the Seed have done something phenomenal to commemorate the youth of 1976.

Let’s join them and take part in the challenge????????.
#imbewuchallenge pic.twitter.com/HKlFcYbHXs

— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 15, 2021

Other Twitter users were not happy about Mbalula posting the video, saying there was nothing to be happy about about this youth month.

 

 

