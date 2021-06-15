'There is something about coming into your own, being comfortable in your own skin, not seeking validation from anyone.'

Television personality and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo shook her followers with beautiful pictures of herself which she shared on social media at the beginning of this week.

The 47-year-old beauty title holder took to Instagram to show the stunning and elegant blue outfit she wore to Johanna Mukoki’s birthday celebration. In the first post, Bassie strides from the piano in her home to the other side of the room, showcasing her complete birthday celebration look.

In the social media post she gives her followers a run down on where she got her outfit from, where she got her hair done, where she bought her adorable pumps and the artist she used for stunning face beat.

The businesswoman has been posting her amazing outfits and looks all year, showing off her stylish wardrobe and fashion sense.

In an Instagram post Basetsana in March, she spoke about beauty standards for older woman. She said in her post how she enjoys the journey of aging, how she is comfortable in her own skin and does not seek the validation of others.

“Believe it or not, I enjoy growing older with each year. People are often taken aback when I openly say how old I am without flinching. I guess society has decided to frown upon aging and has prescribed what the ideal standards of beauty is,” Kumalo said.

She further says in her Instagram post: “There is something about coming into your own, being comfortable in your own skin, not seeking validation from anyone and being true to you. Now that is beautiful!”