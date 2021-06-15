Recipe of the day: Chocolate and peanut butter brownies

Add a few scoops of your favourite ice cream to your chocolate and peanut butter brownies to create the perfect flavourful dessert.

Chocolate lovers, this ones for you! Gather the bambino’s and make these super easy and delicious chocolate and peanut butter brownies to be enjoyed as dessert after dinner, or as an any time yummy snack. Enjoy these brownies on their own, or add your favourite ice cream for some extra flavour.

Chocolate and peanut butter brownies

Ingredients

250g plain aero milk chocolate

250g butter, cubed, at room temperature

200g caster sugar

Pinch salt

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

175g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

120g peanut butter, heated to soften

Instructions