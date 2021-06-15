Recipe of the day: Chocolate and peanut butter brownies

Chocolate lovers, this ones for you! Gather the bambino’s and make these super easy and delicious chocolate and peanut butter brownies to be enjoyed as dessert after dinner, or as an any time yummy snack. Enjoy these brownies on their own, or add your favourite ice cream for some extra flavour.
Chocolate and peanut butter brownies
Ingredients
- 250g plain aero milk chocolate
- 250g butter, cubed, at room temperature
- 200g caster sugar
- Pinch salt
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 175g plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 120g peanut butter, heated to soften
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: chickpea and lentil curry
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 170°C fan (180°C conventional). Line a 20cm square baking tin (deep brownie tin) with parchment paper.
- Melt the chocolate in a medium bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Once half melted, add in the cubed butter and stir until well blended.
- Remove the melted chocolate from the heat and beat in the sugar and salt using a hand whisk. Set aside to cool for five minutes before stirring in the eggs to a smooth batter.
- Meanwhile, sieve the flour and baking powder together and in two batches, fold the sieved ingredients into the chocolate mixture.
- Pour the mixture evenly into the prepared tin. Before baking, drop spoonful’s of peanut butter on top, then using a small spatula, lightly draw the peanut butter through the surface to create a swirl.
- Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 25-30 minutes or until slightly crispy on the top. When baked, the mixture should still appear slightly tacky when a skewer is inserted into the centre. Allow to cool in the tin, before lifting the brownies in the parchment onto a work surface. Use a large knife to cut across into 16 squares.
- Special extra. Add a nutty crunch to these brownies with some chopped roasted peanuts. If you want to avoid nuts, an alternative to peanut butter is to swirl salted caramel into the topping.