WATCH: Manaka Ranaka shows off her son

The TV actress decided not to go the cute route when sharing her son's face for the first time, instead she decided to be the dragon lady.

TV legend Manaka Ranaka decided today was the perfect time to introduce her son’s face to the world. For months Manaka has been hiding her son’s face when sharing pictures of him online.

Manaka’s son, who she calls Baby Dragon, was born on 15 December 2020. She announced the birth on 20 December with a shot of the baby’s hand.

Did she take “Baby Dragon” too far?

To celebrate her son turning six months old, she shared a video of him quickly turning into a dragon using a filter.

Her industry friends Winnie Ntshaba, Nomsa Diva and Phuti Khomo all reacted with surprise. Everyone else is in stitches, laughing at the Baby Dragon who literally turns into a dragon.

She responds with laughing emoticons to a lot of the responses to the post.

Manaka gave birth to her third child months after becoming a granny to her eldest daughter, Katlego’s, baby. Even with her advanced maternal age, Manaka carried and gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Manaka never shared pictures of her pregnancy and never spoke about it. Only in November 2020 did she share a bump, confirming what people had been suspecting for a while.

After her son’s birth, she continued sharing pregnancy pictures, throwing it back but not sharing many details about the pregnancy journey.