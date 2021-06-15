Lifestyle
Candice Modiselle supports Lorraine Moropa

Candice Modiselle supports and believes actress Lorraine Moropa's sexual misconduct allegations against Mangaliso Ngema.

Candice Modiselle. Picture: Instagram

Actress Candice Modiselle took to Twitter to address a post that spoke about Mangaliso Ngema who played Senzo on SABC2 telenovela Lithapo and lodged a R12.5 million defamation claim against actress Lorraine Moropa and Quizzical Pictures.

“I stand with her. I believe her. The violation and intimidation of women on set cannot continue,” Modiselle said.

Harassment misconduct

Lorraine Moropa and Altovise Lawrence in July 2020 explained their sexual harassment on the set of Lithapo.

The actresses at the time did not reveal who it was. but actors who claimed to have knowledge of the conduct of the actor in question showed their solidarity for the pair by posting an image of the alleged perpetrator with no caption.

Quizzical Pictures released a statement that acknowledged it was aware of the allegations and was “dealing with this issue with the people concerned”.

This was later followed by the production house confirming it had resolved the issue on the Lithapo set and “the actress concerned was comfortable with the outcome”.

Ngema’s future

One year later, the actor was back on screen after the sexual misconduct allegations against him. The second season of SABC1’s drama series Family Secrets which aired last week Monday kicked off with Ngema as the show’s lead.

Ngema played two roles in Family Secrets, Caesar Mokwena and Dante.

