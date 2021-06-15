Candice Modiselle supports Lorraine Moropa

Candice Modiselle supports and believes actress Lorraine Moropa's sexual misconduct allegations against Mangaliso Ngema.

Actress Candice Modiselle took to Twitter to address a post that spoke about Mangaliso Ngema who played Senzo on SABC2 telenovela Lithapo and lodged a R12.5 million defamation claim against actress Lorraine Moropa and Quizzical Pictures.

“I stand with her. I believe her. The violation and intimidation of women on set cannot continue,” Modiselle said.

1. More than 1 woman came forward, attesting to these very allegations he now claims as “defamation”. 2. Did he not acknowledge his behaviour and apologise?! I stand with her. I believe her. The violation and intimidation of women on set cannot continue. https://t.co/BH7Q9ZTSS0 — Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 15, 2021

The actress said refused to continue working while women were being threatened into silence I mean???!!! How many more women need to be intimidated into silence and submission? We can’t work like this. pic.twitter.com/yQEqW3IDYd — Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 15, 2021

Harassment misconduct

Lorraine Moropa and Altovise Lawrence in July 2020 explained their sexual harassment on the set of Lithapo.

The actresses at the time did not reveal who it was. but actors who claimed to have knowledge of the conduct of the actor in question showed their solidarity for the pair by posting an image of the alleged perpetrator with no caption.

Quizzical Pictures released a statement that acknowledged it was aware of the allegations and was “dealing with this issue with the people concerned”.

This was later followed by the production house confirming it had resolved the issue on the Lithapo set and “the actress concerned was comfortable with the outcome”.

Ngema’s future

One year later, the actor was back on screen after the sexual misconduct allegations against him. The second season of SABC1’s drama series Family Secrets which aired last week Monday kicked off with Ngema as the show’s lead.

Ngema played two roles in Family Secrets, Caesar Mokwena and Dante.