Hairline loss can lead to extreme self esteem issues and hiding behind wearing hats daily. Here's some solutions to the condition.

Bringing back a hairline isn’t as easy as losing it and can be very challenging.

Usually the person whose hair is gone in the front saw it happening but proceeded to do a damaging style.

Follicles at the front of the head tend to be far more fragile than the rest of the head and even the most minimal tug can yank them out to the point of no return.

Many factors come into play with hairline loss.

-Hormones (pregnancy)

-Genetics

-Alopecia areata (immune based)

-Traction alopecia (tight hairstyles)

The most common is traction alopecia (pulling the hair so tightly it yanks out and stops growing).

All the ointments in the world and rice water won’t fix a hairline that’s gone, a distinctive sign of this is a shiny bald patch with baby smooth follicles.

What do the experts say?

Dr Reza of Anti-aging Art says: “It is important to understand that baldness is a condition by which the hair follicles under the scalp shrink to the point where they can no longer produce replacement follicles.

“Since each follicle typically regenerates every two to six years, alopecia is a slow but continual physiological process that ends in patches of baldness on the scalp connecting with other patches to form a hairline.”

Recovering a hairline is mostly medical but most people with the problem don’t want to take that route, some because of cost, others because of sheer embarrassment and would rather use store-bought remedies.

He suggests the easiest way to improve the problem is with platelet rich plasma (PRP).

PRP platelet rich plasma is the use of a person’s blood platelets to enhance hair growth.

Dr Mia uses PRP treatment for hair loss or to improve the recovery and results of hair transplant surgery.

“In the area of tissue regeneration, research is continuing to progress regarding the use of PRP’s ability to stimulate stem cells, improve wound healing and rejuvenate skin and hair follicles”, he says.

“Initially, patients would return for three treatments over three months. It typically takes another three months to measure the improvements.

“Over time, the course of treatment may need to be repeated depending on the patient’s response to therapy, hair loss condition and goals.”

Supplementary treatments with PRP may be necessary to maintain the desired results.

Another medical treatment is Minoxidil for the treatment of male pattern baldness and female hair loss. This hair serum does have side effects which should be explained by a doctor.

It is usually dispensed in different percentages, either 5% or 10% depending on the needs of the user, Minoxidil has a tingling sensation when applied to the scalp and medicinal scent.

Thyroid problems likewise cause hair loss due to hormone imbalance.

Dr Sundeep Ruder, an endocrinologist in practice at Life Fourways Hospital, explains: “The patient who has recently been diagnosed with hypothyroidism and is starting treatment should be under the guidance of a doctor who is experienced in thyroid medicine and who will give medical advice,”

“The solution to this is hormone replacement therapy administered by a qualified medic. The diagnosed medicine is usually levothyroxine.

“Those starting levothyroxine will have to have their blood levels checked after six to eight weeks of treatment so that the doctor can make sure to get the thyroid hormone levels right.”

Do and don’ts of repairing your hairline:

DON’T

Don’t go back to the same hairstyle that pulled the hair out to cover up the patches. EG, tight braids, weekly dreadlock styling, Clip-on ponytails, high buns, faux dreads.

Give your hair a break from styling. You don’t have to have your root follicles pulled regularly.

If a style feels too tight and results in the area getting small pimples this is your skin’s reaction to tension, take the style out.

A good hairstyle shouldn’t hurt.

If you have micro braids, don’t tie them high daily, even if it is the trend.

Don’t force high ponytails with extensions in your hair that are dense and not long enough, take YouTube styling advice with s pinch of salt.

DO: