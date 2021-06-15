Karabo Mokoena

It is easy to run out of words when you have a lot to say, so here are some messages to add to your Father's Day card.

On 20 June the world observes Father’s Day and those planning for the day are getting their gifts and cards ready.

The first Father’s Day was observed on 19 June, 1910 and according to History, the first commercially observed Mother’s Day took place two years before that.

The daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, Sonora Smart Dodd, raised by her father after the death of her mother, advocated for a celebration of a Mother’s Day equivalent for dads. Her advocacy led to the observation of Father’s Day, which continues to be celebrated in June every year,

For others, it is a challenge to capture the sentiment of the day. If you are among the people who are not sure how to tell dad how much he means to you on Father’s Day, then these messages are just for you.

ALSO SEE: 5 Father’s Day gift ideas for R700 and under

Whether be it your father, father-in-law, uncle, or any form of father figure, the below messages will capture the meaning and purpose they serve in your life.

Seven beautiful messages for your Father’s Day card

“A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.” — Unknown

“A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely. In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember him upon whose knees we sat when children and who soothed our sorrows; and even though he may be unable to assist us, his mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us.” — Émile Gaboriau

What I’ve realised is that life doesn’t count for much unless you’re willing to do your small part to leave our children -all our children – a better life. Any fool can have a child. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.” – Barack Obama

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” – Billy Graham

“Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” – Anne Geddes

“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.” – Clarence B. Kelland

“The curse of fatherhood is distance and the good fathers spend their lives trying o overcome it.” – Steve Farrar