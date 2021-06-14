Lerato Maimela

'I apologised a hundred times for it ... If I had done something terribly wrong, that would be fine, but I haven't.'

Thomas Markle, 76-year-old father of actress Meghan Markle, was recently interviewed by 60 Minutes in Australia where he spoke on his relationship with his daughter, and the birth of the Dutch and Duchess new born baby Lilibet.

In the tell all between Thomas and 60 Minutes he made it clear that he is trying by all means to mend the relationship that he has broken with his daughter, and make it back into his daughter’s life so he can meet the new born baby girl, and two-year-old Archie whom he is yet to meet.

Meeting his grandkids:

“I’ll be very disappointed that I don’t get to hold my granddaughter,” says Thomas in his interview.

He continued to add: “I hope I get to eventually, sometime see these grandchildren of mine because I’m a pretty good grandpa.”

Thomas said that he was not aware that Meghan was expecting her second child, and only found out about the birth of Lilibet through the radio.

On when last he and Meghan spoke:

During the Q&A, Thomas admitted that it has been three years since he has seen or spoken to Meghan.

“I haven’t spoken to her since two days before they got married … no phone calls, I just heard it on the radio,” said Thomas.

He also said that he is not really aware of why Meghan had decided to cut him off, and cut off all communication with him.

Has he apologised to Harry and Meghan?

“I’ve made mistakes. I apologised a hundred times for it … If I had done something terribly wrong, that would be fine, but I haven’t,” said Thomas to the interviewer.

The lighting director and Emmy winner then went on to address the interview that Meghan and Harry had with talk show host, Oprah Winfrey. Thomas slammed the talk show host, as well as the interview, saying that he feels that Oprah used Meghan and Harry.

That Oprah interview

“I think Oprah is playing Harry and Meghan. I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows. I think she is taking advantage of a weakened man and getting him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television,” said Thomas.

Meghan’s estranged father ended the interview begging for Meghan and Harry to hear him out and give him a chance.

Message for his daughter and son-in-law

“Right now, I am talking to Meghan and Harry. I love you guys; we can work out the problems. I’ve said I am sorry about the initial problem. If I’ve said anything today that offended anyone, I am sorry about that too. I am just telling the truth about what I feel about what is going on.”