Nhlanhla Nciza’s sweet birthday message to her youngest son

Karabo Mokoena

As Luvuyo turns nine, songstress cannot be prouder of her boy sharing his adoration for him in a beautiful post.

Songstress and entrepreneur Nhlanhla Nciza shared a heartfelt message to her youngest son Luvuyo for his 9th birthday on Sunday. Luvuyo is the youngest of Nhlanhla’s four children.

“The one whose smile just melts my heart,” Nhlanhla shares on her Instagram post.

The post had a series of beautiful black and white pictures of Nhlanhla and Luvuyo.

Luvuyo’s ability to see beauty in everything, she says, is his “greatest gift”.

Nhlanhla’s adoration for her son is no secret. She often shares posts, and has previously posted that “there has never been, nor will there ever be, anything quite so special as the love between a mother and a son”.

Nhlanhla calls Luvuyo her best friend.

Luvuyo is the youngest of three boys, preceded by Nkululeko and Thamsanqa. Nhlanhla’s only daughter Zinathi passed away in 2009 after being involved in a horrific car accident while riding with her grandmother. Zinathi sustaining fatal injuries.

Nhlanhla shares the children with her ex-husband Thembinkosi Nciza, known as “TK”. The two divorced in 2019 after a 15-year marriage.

Their son, Ciza, is following in their musical footsteps, creating a legacy for himself in the industry. Ciza, 20, has been creating music since he was 15 and has recently released a single called Bank Notification. Ciza also modelled for Maxhosa’s SS2021 collection for New York Fashion Week. Music and fashion are on the top of his list, just like his mother and father.

TK is hands-on with Ciza’s career, sharing that theirs is “the story of an African father grooming his son to become a superstar”.