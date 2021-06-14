Asanda Matlhare

The latest fiery confrontations of Moja Love show

Sunday’s episode of Uyajola 9/9 left Twitter users in stitches and disbelief as they watched unfaithful couples get caught on camera.

In the first episode, Dineo asked for help because she had suspicions that her partner was cheating on her.

She then caught Skhumbuzo with another woman who she repeatedly asked “did I not warn you?” and he was forced to choose between the two of them.

Based on the American reality TV show Cheaters, Uyajola 9/9 airs on Sundays in back-to-back episodes on Moja Love 157. The series is hosted by South African rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye and Moss Makweti. The new season began airing on 6 June on DStv channel 157.

The hit series continues to trend weekly following an extremely popular previous season with high viewership ratings, making it one of the most watched shows in South Africa and Moja Love becoming one of the most watched channel on DStv.

In the second episode, Sibongile suspected her husband (Siviwe) was cheating which was confirmed by a picture of him with another woman from the help of presenter Jub Jub.

Sibongile garnered the most attention while she was in the vehicle with Siviwe as he was trying to work things out with her.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

