Lerato Maimela

Don't let the cold weather make you a boring parent. Take your family out this weekend for any of these adventurous and fun activities

The work week has finally come to an end, and you now have the chance to spend some quality time with the family. Check out these awesome activities to do with the family this weekend, ensuring that you are following the necessary Covid-19 protocols, of course!

Hennops Hiking Trail – Hennops Park, Pretoria

Take the family to a fun day of hiking and walking this weekend at the Hennops Hiking Trail, where you will get the chance to catch up with your loved ones and bond. Enjoy a yummy breakfast or lunch after your hike at the restaurant available on site.

The Ann Van Dyke Cheetah Centre – Magaliesburg, Krugersdorp

Get the chance to go on a guided tour with the family, that allows you to witness a breathtaking high speed cheetah chase. You and family can adopt a wild animal, and receive a certification to acknowledge your adoption, as well as a photograph o the email that you have adopted. By adopting an animal, this will play an important role in maintaining and caring for all the animals.

Swartkrans Go-Karts – West Rand, Johannesburg

The 700m monster track offers the longest and most exciting go-karting experience in Gauteng. The venue also caters as party and picnic venue with various packages, as well as paintball target shooting and a swimming pool.

Watch a movie at Ster-Kinekor: Spirit Untamed

Head to your favourite Ster-Kinekor movie theatre and watch the adventurous and family friendly Spirit Untamed.

“After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott befriends a wild mustang named Spirit, who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life”.